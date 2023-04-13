Govt. terminates two Mahdia road projects after contractors failed to complete works on time

Kaieteur News – Two road projects being undertaken in Mahdia, Region Eight were on Wednesday terminated by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar after he found that the contractors failed to execute their works on time.

Minister Indar was on Wednesday in Mahdia along with Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and other officials inspecting several road projects in the area.

The Minister visited a major thoroughfare which has been under construction for almost three years; this project was valued $87 million.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the Minister said that after nearly three years of delays with excuses from poor weather pattern and stone shortage, to equipment malfunction; it was time to take action.

“This is no longer a project with K&P [Project Management] and the Government of Guyana. I am instructing the Permanent Secretary to cancel it,” the Minister stated.

Minister Indar at the project site yesterday dispelled the weather excuse by showing the contractor the tan on his skin and that of residents as indicative of the scorching heat. Further, the minister said that the September 2022 deadline was extended and noted that the completed portion of the road is “laced with structural issues”.

In June 2022, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill was at the same project site and had expressed his dissatisfaction at the pace of works on the road. At that time, the Minister had instructed the contractor to have the works completed within one month.

“That letter of poor performance will be copied to the tender board and you guys have one month… if the work is not finished that you all cannot get no more work no other part of this country because you cannot fulfill a job … I cannot let this continue because while you are sitting down under the shed and you work when you get materials and your boss when he gets money then he buys materials, the people of Mahdia are suffering,” Minister Edghill had told the contractor during his visit to the area.

Kaieteur News understands that K & P Project Management signed an $87 million contract in 2020 with the government for the delivery of a 500-meter road within six months.

Meanwhile, the second project terminated on Wednesday by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works was the construction of a concrete road at Danjah Hill.

“Minister Deodat Indar this morning (Wednesday) informed Mahdia residents that the incomplete construction project on the concrete road at Danjah Street will be canceled since it is well beyond its completion date,” the Minister said in another Facebook post.

During the inspection of the road, it was noted that only 42% of the $60.5M concrete road project was executed.

Kaieteur News understands that this road which is located in the township of Mahdia is slated to span approximately 350 metres in rigid pavement concrete. The contractor, United Contracting was asked to complete the$60,527,468 road before Christmas 2022.

Meanwhile, during another inspection at the Mahdia main access road, the Minister instructed the same contractor to complete the $108.6 million road (500 metres) works or face termination.

When questioned by Minister Indar on why preparatory works were not done, the foreman at the site blamed the weather. This attracted a sharp rebuke from Minister Indar and the residents who claimed the weather has been mostly favourable.

“At the strike of one month from now, if this road isn’t done, consider your contract done,” Minister Indar stated.