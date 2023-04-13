Fire destroys Mario’s Juice Bar on Sheriff Street

Kaieteur News – Fire on Tuesday night destroyed Mario’s juice Bar located on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

The fire reportedly started around 23:00hrs and the Guyana Fire Service has blamed it on a “faulty industrial chiller” (refrigeration system) in the building.

“The purported cause of the fire is the overheating of a faulty industrial chiller, which ignited and spread to the entire building,” GFS stated.

Firefighters contained and extinguished the fire but were unable to save the juice bar from being destroyed.