Double wins for Royals as Kings and Raiders recorded wins in Kevin Joseph U-23 B/ball tourney

Apr 13, 2023

Kaieteur News – There were victories for Victory Valley Royals, Kings and Retrieve Raiders in the preliminary round games to determine the four of six teams advancing in the Kevin Joseph Under-23 basketball competition being contested at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden last Saturday and Sunday.

Kings opened their play facing Sixers who are still to record a win and the Kings triumphed 93-18 behind Carmelo Man-Son-Hing’s 26 points and 17 from Jamal Semple.

Micah McLean recorded eight points for the losers.

In game two Saturday, a 35 point performance by Kobe Tappin engineered Victory Valley Royals to a 72-42 win with Collin Phillips adding 24 for the victorious Royals side. The Flames’ Jumane Reynolds was their best shot with 17 points.

On Sunday Royals, the following day, humbled the Sixers 109-15, this time Tappin had a tournament high 43 points and teammate Collin Phillips contributing 28 points.

Shemol Jackson with 10 points had the top score for Sixers.

In the second game Retrieve Raiders scored a 59-40 victory against Kid Rock Blazers with Shemar Savoury getting a game high 17 points, Neil Marks (Jr.) 15 and Rezia Retemeyer 14.

The preliminary round continues this weekend with two more double headers at the tournament venue, the Retrieve Hard Court.

