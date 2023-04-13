Latest update April 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

‘Don King’ on $400,000 bail for possession of gun, ammo

Apr 13, 2023

Kaieteur News – Thirty-two-year-old Whitney Welcome called ‘Don King’ a resident of Bartica, Region Seven, was on Wednesday placed on $400,000 bail for possession of a firearm and ammunition while not being a holder of a firearm licence.

Charged: Whitney Welcome called “Don King”

Welcome appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert, when the charge was read to him. The defendant denied the charges that were read to him and he was granted $200,000 bail on both charges. The matters were then adjourned to May 16, 2023.

The firearm that was recovered

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had reported that Welcome was apprehended last Friday with a 9mm pistol and six live matching rounds of ammunition following a police pursuit.

Acting on information received, three ranks intercepted motor vehicle PAB 8976 at First Street, Bartica, which was being driven by Welcome.  It was stated that instead of Welcome stopping, he drove away from the police and headed to Mongrippa Hill, Bartica, where he ran into the office of a 30-year-old businessman.

When questioned by the police, the businessman related to the ranks that Welcome ran into his office and put a firearm under his counter.  One of the ranks searched and found one black 9mm pistol and the six live rounds.

According to the police, Welcome was told of the offence he committed, cautioned and admitted ownership of the firearm. He was arrested and escorted to Bartica Police Station.

