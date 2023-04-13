Berbice teen dies hours after being badly chopped

Kaieteur News – Keon Byass, the 18-year-old of Dukestown, Upper Corentyne, Berbice who was reportedly chopped about his body on Monday by two men who he had a grievance with died on Tuesday, hours after he was admitted to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday, April 10, 2023 at about 09:00 hrs along the Dukestown Public Road. The suspects reportedly approached Byass on their motorcycle while armed with cutlasses and dealt him several chops about the body. The duo then escaped and Byass was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he died.

The teen’s aunt, 48-year-old Bridget Byass, said her nephew left home Monday morning to take a pair of jeans to the tailor at No.77 Village. She said it was while he was making his way back home that the two suspects approached him with cutlasses and chopped him about his body.

“He just drop off the jeans and he coming back home and these two boys like they wait for he and they ambush he. He had nothing to defend himself,” the woman said. She further disclosed that after being chopped, her nephew tried to run away but collapsed in the street leading to his home. His brother picked him up and took him to the hospital.

“They just run and start to chop him with cutlasses. He run a little way in the street, trying to reach home and he fall down, he didn’t die. His brother pick him up and put him in a car and took him to the hospital,” the distraught woman said.

Meanwhile, the elder Byass said that the two suspects whom she said were known to her nephew had attacked him two years ago and chopped him to his wrist. In another incident, just a few months ago, there was an altercation again among the trio.

All of those incidents Byass’ aunt said were reported to the police but the suspects were never arrested.

“…every time they see him, they have a problem. It’s an old grievance from school, he used to live with his mother, and he came and live with us. The very first time they trouble him, he was already living with me and he said it was a school days thing. Since then, he hand damage, he could never work back. His wrist was damaged…but like they were still waiting for him.”

Kaieteur News was informed that one of the suspects has since turned himself over to authorities while police are searching for the other.

The investigation is ongoing.