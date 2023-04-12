Why sell a money-making venture?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys believe Jagdeo is a transparent man. De man so transparent dat dem boys can see right through him.

Dem boys believe he when he claim he does not own de Marriot. Dem boys knows he an honest man and if he seh he nah own de hotel, who is dem boys fuh seh otherwise.

But because he so transparent, dem boys want to encourage he fuh publicly declare what he own. Dat gan stop nuff people from criticizing he. Dem boys don’t believe dat he should be selling de Marriot Hotel. Why sell de hotel when it mekking money and can mek mo money fuh we? If it nah bin sell when it was losing money, why yuh want to sell it when it doing good?

No competition can’t put de Marriot out of business. It deh in de right location – facing de Atlantic and in de city. It is easily accessible. It develop a good reputation and it gat an edge pun dem odder hotels wah building now. Why anybody would want to sell dat is something dem boys nah understand at all. If you gat a business and it bringing in money and it gat de potential fuh bring in more money. Why yuh would want to sell dat business?

Yuh gan lose de money yuh mekkin. Yuh gan end up paying off loan and leffing with a small piece. On de odder hand, if keep de hotel, yuh gan mek nuff money and enough leff back fuh pay off de same loan. Which is de better option?

Talk half. Leff half!