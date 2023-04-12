Popular Guru Pujya Rajan Jee of India visits Guyana

Latest update April 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 12, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – On Saturday April, 8, 2023 Pujya Rajan Jee of Kolkata India visited Guyana for the first time to interact with devotees of the Hindu Community.
Pujya Rajan Ji Maharaj is a popular worldwide renowned spiritual Guru, scholar in Ramcharitamanas and Hindu orator who has gained immense fame in the last few years. Pujya Rajan Ji Maharaj bhajans and kathas are in both languages — Hindi and Bhojpuri- a language that Guyanese of Indian origins have their roots. .
Pujya Rajan Ji Maharaj was born in a Brahmin family in Kolkata, West Bengal. During his one-day trip to Guyana, he visited the Kaieteur Falls and engaged devotees in Sankirtan (chanting).
Later he engaged devotees of the Parika Hydronie Dharmic Mandir and Kailash Yaatra Ashram for Satsangh (congregational worship). In between the Sita-Ram Katha, he narrated several spiritual and motivational stories that inspiredthe devotees. Rajan Ji lauded the Hindu Guyanese community for preserving this holy text even after 185 years.
He informed of his instant connection to the Guyanese community given that his family are originally from Bihar- a state where majority of many Indian in Guyana has their origin. He is particularly interested in building a good relationship with the Guyanese community.
Bhajans (religious songs) of Rajan Ji are listened to and admired by millions of across India. During his visit he sang his hit bhajans like ‘Baras Rahi Prabhi ki Kripa Apaar’, ‘Pakad lo BaanhRaghurai’, On Youtube channel, he has over 1.6 million subscribers and some of his bhajans hitting 35 million viewers. His message is simple: in the age of Kalyug, chant God’s name.
Additionally, he paid a courtesy call to President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr Vindhya Persaud and met with devotees of the Iskcon Study Centre. Rajan Ji visit was organized by Pandit Shekhar Persaud of NY Durga Devasthanaam Temple and Pandit Deodat Persaud of Berbice. Prior to coming to Guyana, Rajan Ji completed Satsanghs at California, New York and Dubai. Gratitude is extended to those who responded to the invitations.
