Guyana’s Archers to begin campaign at IX Copa Merengue in Santo Domingo

Kaieteur News – The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana reported on very exciting news with two of their members, namely Wayne DeAbreu and Devin Persaud Permaul, who will be participating in the IX Copa Merengue, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on April 11-15, 2023.

The Copa Merengue is a World Ranking Event and will be the Second Qualifier Tournament for the Pan Am Games.

The tournament will be held at the Archery Facility at the Parque del Este Sports Complex in Santo Domingo. With their participation, this also adds to their world ranking.

Secretary-General of Archery Guyana, Nicholas Hing, reported on the even further interesting news about this particular competition, which will see our two Archers battling for the higher score since that person will be granted the lone invitational spot at the upcoming CAC Games.