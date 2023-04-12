Latest update April 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana 5th overall at CARIFTA Games

Apr 12, 2023

– Team in care of Guyana Government

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Team Guyana finished fifth on the final medal standing at the just-concluded CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas, after securing eight medals at the three-day championships.

Three gold, two silver and three bronze saw Guyana finishing behind overall winners Jamaica since the athletes from the Land of Wood and Water had 78 medals (40 gold, 22 silver, 16 bronze).

Host nation Bahamas was second on the table with 46 medals (10 gold, 13 silver, 23 bronze), Trinidad and Tobago ended in the third position with 31 medals (nine gold, 10 silver, 12 bronze), while St Kitts and Nevis were fourth (11 medals – five gold, two silver, four bronze).

Guyana’s athletes, coaches and management team following the conclusion of the 50th CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas. (Newsroom photo).

Guyana's athletes, coaches and management team following the conclusion of the 50th CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas. (Newsroom photo).

The US Virgin Islands (3), Barbados (10), Grenada (10), Guadeloupe (8) and Belize (2) rounded off the top 10 at the event that featured 22 countries.

Anisha Gibbons earned the title of ‘Javelin Queen’ after the New Mexico Junior College athlete earned her third gold medal in consecutive CARIFTA Games.

Final medal standing for the 50th CARIFTA Games

Final medal standing for the 50th CARIFTA Games

Tianna Springer had one of the games’ most memorable performances when she came from behind to win the girl’s U17 400m.

Guyana’s third Gold Medal came from Javon Roberts, who ran a clinical and well-timed 800m to win the boys U17 category.

Roberts had also won silver in the boy’s U17 1500m, while the country’s other silver medal at the games came from Attoya Harvey in the Girl’s 3000m open.

Trevon Hamer (Boys U20 Triple Jump), Seon Booker (Boys U20 1500) and Ezekiel Saul (Boys U17 Triple Jump) are the bronze medallists.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the athletes would’ve missed their connecting flight in Cuba after arriving late on the Spanish-speaking Island on a Government of Guyana-arranged charter flight from The Bahamas.

Information received states that the athletes and officials are in Cuba, accommodated at the expense of the Guyana Government.

Flights, Kaieteur Sports understands, are currently being arranged with Inter Caribbean and Caribbean Airlines to bring the contingent back to Guyana.

