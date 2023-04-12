Govt accuses GTT of failing to maintain ‘metal chamber’ on Sheriff Street

Kaieteur News – One day after it was reported that a huge hole along the $6B Sherriff/Mandela road is damaging vehicles, the Ministry of Public Works came forward to clarify that GTT (Guyana Telephone Telegraph Company) is to blame.

The ministry in a statement on its Facebook page accused the company of failing to maintain a “metal chamber” on Sheriff Street that it uses to access its utility corridor (telecommunication cables).

“The alleged damage in the form of a “huge hole” is the cover of a metal chamber used by GTT, to access its utility corridor (telecommunication cables) underground along both Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue”

These facilities, related the ministry, are operated and maintained buy GTT.

“The Ministry would also like to make it clear that several reports on this matter have been made to GTT by our staff, from the time the matter was observed”, the ministry related. “Further, the Ministry is urging GTT to address this matter urgently and expeditiously, as the safety of road users is of paramount importance”, the ministry continued.

Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill has since instructed that the area be cordoned off with reflective cones so that drivers can see the ‘metal chamber’ from a distance until GTT corrects the issue.

Multiple vehicles were reportedly damaged as a result of the issue on the road.

On Sunday, motorists were forced to place a tyre in front of the hole to warn drivers after a pitbull bus fell into the hole, during the early morning hours. The bus was reportedly badly damaged and could not continue its journey. It had to be pulled out and pushed to the side of the road. In fact, the driver was forced to leave it there and call another vehicle to transport his passengers and some equipment he had on board.

Residents living close by said that the pit bull bus is just one of many vehicles that frequently fall into the hole on a daily basis. “The noise it makes when vehicles fall in, especially at nights when there is not much traffic, jumps you out of your sleep”, one woman said.