GCB/GOG/MCYSUnder-19 Inter-County begins today

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Government of Guyana (GOG) and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS) sponsored Super-50 Under-19 Tournament is scheduled to commence today, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. This Under-19 Inter-County Tournament follows the GCB/GOG/MCYS Nationwide Super-50 Inter-Club Tournament.

Essequibo and Demerara have both completed their matches at the county stage level with Berbice currently at the play-off stage which would be completed immediately following the GCB Under-19 Inter-County Three-Day Tournament which would start on Tuesday, April 18. The GCB Under-19 Inter-County three-day tournament will be played immediately after the third round of the Inter-County Super-50 tournament.

Several prominent junior players will be on show, notably Rampertab Ramnauth, Mavendra Dindyal, Isai Thorne, Jonathan Rampersaud, Zeynul Ramsammy, Shamar Yearwood, Gulcharan Chulai and Alvin Mohabir. All have had national experience and in the case of Ramnauth, Dindyal, Thorne and Chulai, were members of a Cricket West Indies (CWI) Under-19 Emerging players camp held in Antigua last month.

Berbice team will be captained by Rampersaud, Dindyal will lead Demerara, Aaryan Persaud has been named captain of Essequibo, while Chandrapaul Ramraj has be given the responsibility of leading the GCB Select XI.

Today Essequibo face Berbice at GCC, while, the GCB Select XI will play Demerara at Everest. On Friday, April 14, 2023, Demerara play Berbice at GCC while GCB Select XI will face Essequibo at Everest. The third and final round will be played on Sunday, April 16 with Demerara versus Essequibo at Everest and Berbice playing the GCB Select XI at Enmore. Live streaming will be done at one venue for each round of the GCB/GOG/MCYS Under-19 Inter-County Super-50 tournament.

Berbice squad: Jonathan Rampersaud (Captain), Rampertab Ramnauth (Vice-Captain), Tomanni Caesar, Hemendra Gurdyal, Zeynul Ramsammy, Mahendra Gopilall, Trevor Sukhu, Romesh Bharrat, Jeremy Sandia, Isai Thorne, Ayinde Rogers, Sanjay Algoo, Leon Cecil, Salim Khan and Avishkar Beharry. The Head Coach is Leslie Solomon and Manager is Lawrence Mentis.

Demerara squad: Mavindra Dindyal (Captain), Alvin Mohabir (Vice-Captain), Deonarine Dindyal, Lawrence Pellew, Shamar Yearwood, Anthony Khan, Rezekeil Renee, Jadon Campbell, Anthony Lim, Rudranauth Kissoon, Krisna Singh, Zachary Jodah, Rivaldo Phillips, Sasenarine Harricharran and Nehemiah Honenkirk. The Head Coach is Richie Looknauth and Manager is Puneeth Jaigopaul.

Essequibo squad: Aaryan Persaud (Captain), Shahid Viera, Harold Demattos, Rajendra Ramballi, Thaddeus Lovell, Shazzif Mohamed, Ronaldo Schouten, Quency Sampson, Andres Fraser, Gulcharran Chulai, Joash Charles, Bruce Vincent, Mahem Khan, Mohandass Surajpaul and Jermineo Rodrigues. The Head Coach is Antony Adams and Manager is Yogeshwar Lall.

GCB Select XI squad: Chanderpaul Ramraj (Captain), Rashad Gaffur, Marlon Ramsurace, Sarwan Bisram, Sachin Balgobin, Kevin Kisten, Jahesh Dowlatram, Matthew Pottoya, Ajay Gainda, Nityanand Mathura, Shiv Harripersaud, Dillon Ramsaroop, Natron Gill, Zahid Mohamed, Ezekiel Wilson. The Head Coach is Winston Smith and Manager is Kumar Bishundial.