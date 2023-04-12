Five held for murder of Anna Catherina fisherman

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Three are currently investigating the death of a 26-year-old fisherman of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, who was stabbed to death, after an argument ensued between him and five other men on Tuesday morning.

Dead is Munaf Azeem of Sea View, Anna Catherina, who was attacked just before 08:00hrs that day at the seawall area in the Anna Catherina community.

Reports are that the five men, at around 07:55hrs on Tuesday approached Azeem at the Sea Wall and accused him of chopping up their seine. Kaieteur News understands that one of the men was armed with a cutlass, while another was armed with a knife.

It was reported to the police that an argument had ensued amongst them and the suspect with the knife dealt Azeem one stab to his lower right-side chest. After being attacked Azeem reportedly ran a short distance before collapsing on the ground. After committing the act, the suspects all fled the scene in different directions.

Police said, one of the men, a 28-year-old fisherman (and owner of several fishing boats) of Sea Dam, Parika, ran towards his car (Registration # PLL 4734), which was parked on the Anna Catherina Sea View dam.

It was revealed that as he was approaching his car, a Police mobile patrol which was in the area, arrested him, after which he pointed out the other persons involved in the attack.

Relatives of Azeem picked him up and placed him in the Police vehicle where he was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. Police noted that upon examination of the body, it bore one wound to the lower right chest and two small cuts to the lower back of his left arm.

The body was then taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour where a post mortem examination is expected to be done on Wednesday.

Kaieteur News understands that irate residents of the neighbourhood threw the suspect’s car (PLL 4734) into a nearby gutter and set it on fire where it was destroyed.

The five suspects were taken into police custody where an investigation is ongoing.