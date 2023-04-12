Final round bowls off today

Latest update April 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 12, 2023 Sports
CWI Rising Stars U15 Tournament…
Kaieteur News – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-15 Tournament enters its final round today as the six teams all contest their fifth match at three venues across Antigua.
Guyana are fixed to take on Barbados at Liberta Sports Club, Jamaica oppose Windward Islands at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Trinidad and Tobago battle Leeward Islands at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.
All matches bowl off at 9:30 hrs.
In the last round Guyana got past Leeward Islands, Barbados defeated Windward Islands and T&T trounced Jamaica.
At Liberta, Guyana routed Leeward Islands for 53 runs from 28.2 overs to complete a 101-run victory.
Razam Koobir (28) and Shane Prince (22) top scored for Guyana as the posted 154 all out in 36.5 overs. For Leeward Islands, Kunal Tilokani bagged 4-21 and Jaheem Clarke snagged 3-21.
Leeward Islands never got going in reply as Arun Gainda led the bowling attack with 3-13 to propel Guyana to their second win in four matches.
Trinidad and Tobago are on course to lift the title this season with an undefeated run of four wins, Guyana, Windward Islands and Leeward Islands all have two wins while Barbados and Jamaica each have one win.
Marriott Scheme Part 3 … Part 4 coming!!!
Apr 12, 2023– Team in care of Guyana Government By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Team Guyana finished fifth on the final medal standing at the just-concluded CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas, after...
Apr 12, 2023
Apr 12, 2023
Apr 12, 2023
Apr 12, 2023
Apr 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is becoming a bundle of contradictions. On the one hand he is saying that government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]