Final round bowls off today

CWI Rising Stars U15 Tournament…

Kaieteur News – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-15 Tournament enters its final round today as the six teams all contest their fifth match at three venues across Antigua.

Guyana are fixed to take on Barbados at Liberta Sports Club, Jamaica oppose Windward Islands at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Trinidad and Tobago battle Leeward Islands at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

All matches bowl off at 9:30 hrs.

In the last round Guyana got past Leeward Islands, Barbados defeated Windward Islands and T&T trounced Jamaica.

At Liberta, Guyana routed Leeward Islands for 53 runs from 28.2 overs to complete a 101-run victory.

Razam Koobir (28) and Shane Prince (22) top scored for Guyana as the posted 154 all out in 36.5 overs. For Leeward Islands, Kunal Tilokani bagged 4-21 and Jaheem Clarke snagged 3-21.

Leeward Islands never got going in reply as Arun Gainda led the bowling attack with 3-13 to propel Guyana to their second win in four matches.

Trinidad and Tobago are on course to lift the title this season with an undefeated run of four wins, Guyana, Windward Islands and Leeward Islands all have two wins while Barbados and Jamaica each have one win.