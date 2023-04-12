Ex-policeman charged for obtaining money by false pretense

Kaieteur News – An ex-member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was on Tuesday charged for defrauding a woman of over $2M.

The defendant was identified as 46-year-old Paul Watson, who made his court appearance at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court and was charged with four counts of intent to defraud.

It is alleged that Watson between 2019 and 2020 claimed that he was still a policeman and was able to file a notice appeal on her behalf. The woman paid him a total of $2.7M to make the transaction but Watson never did so. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Watson has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted a total bail of $1.3M.

The defendant is expected to return to court on May 15, 2023.