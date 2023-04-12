Dindyal’s ton powers GCC to GCB’s U19 Inter Club title

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Government of Guyana (GOG), Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) Demerara leg of the 2023 Boys Under-19 Inter-Club Super-50 cricket tournament concluded yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda.

The match was reduced to 40 overs per side due to overnight showers. Play eventually got on the way about 11:00 hours, Transport U19 Boys won the toss and sent the host into bat.

Batting first GCC number three batter Mavindra Dindyal top scored with a magnificent 145 runs (10×4 and 5×6), while Captain Zackery Jodah stroked a solid 29 to help his side to 242-6 with Riyad Latiff and Shaquan Walters finishing with 2-41 and 2-24 respectively for Transport CC. Transport CC fell short in the run chase at 185-10 with Omari Lalbachan, Rivaldo Phillips and Krisan Singh taking 3 wickets apiece.

The GCC opening batters were greeted with some fiery length bowling from Nehemiah Hohenkirk and Shaquan Walters at the top of the innings. At the end of the seventh over they already lost both their openers with the score 21-2.

Walters got the upper hand of Sachin James in his first over; trapping him in front his stumps (LBW) for 2 runs. The fall of that wicket brought Mavindra Dindyal to the crease at 6-1, Dindyal was coming off of a magnificent double century against Agricola followed by a brilliant half century against Peters Hall. The confident right-handed batter looked solid at the start of his innings immediately getting off the mark with a single to the on-side.

Marlon Ramsurace later departed; edging a delivery from Nehemiah Hohenkirk through to the wicketkeeper (Shiloh Adams). Rivaldo Phillips was the next wicket to fall; out caught by Jeremiah Hohenkirk at backward point position, GCC now 24-3. But Dindyal and Zackary Jodah got going, putting together a solid partnership of 94 runs. Dindyal got to another half century with a lofted straight-drive for four runs in the 21st over.

GCC lost their fourth wicket; Jodah attempting to go for an expansive drive only to get a thick edge through to slip off the bowling of Riyad Latif. He added 29 runs to GCC’s total, GCC now 118-4. Dindyal excellent shot selection got him to his second century in the competition in the 32nd over. He later nudged into his aggressive mood after reaching his century taking 18 runs off of the 36th over to propel GCC to 229-5 with 2 overs remaining. He was eventually dismissed on 146 runs caught at cover in the 39th over as GCC posted 242-6 from their allotted 40 overs.

In reply to GCC 242, Transport U19 Boys got off to a bit of a shaky start losing two early wickets within the first five overs. Shemar Apple and Alvin Mohabir met at the crease, together they pushed Transport CC to 51-2 after the eleventh over.

However, GCC managed to swing the game back in their favour; removing Apple for 18 runs as Transport CC moved to 66-3 from 15th overs. Malicah Griffith had a decent eight over spell; 0-30 runs off his eight overs. Jeremiah Hohenkirk played good for his 53 runs before he was caught on the long-on boundary by Zackery Jodah. Transport CC now required to get 69 runs from 4.2 overs. Mohabir came back to bat at the fall of Jeremiah Hohenkirk’s wicket but didn’t last too long before he was stumped for 58 runs, Transport CC now found themselves at 184-6. GCC bowlers got on top of the game; taking four wickets for only one run to dismiss Transport CC for 185 runs in 39.5 overs. GCC won 58 runs to claim the 2023 GCB/GOG/MCYS U-19 BOYS Inter-Club Super-50 title.

GCB held a brief presentation ceremony after the match which saw Mavindra Dindyal collecting the Man of the Match award for his 146 runs. Championship Trophy was also presented to the GCC U19 team for winning the competition, while Transport U19 Boys settled for runners-up trophy.