DCB’s “Friends of Demerara Cricket Fund” gains momentum with support from Sunita Travel Agency

Kaieteur News – Sunita Travel Agency is on board with the Demerara Cricket Board’s initiative “Friends of Demerara Cricket Fund”. This new initiative was launched recently and the popular Travel Agency out of 131-20 Liberty Avenue, Richmond Hill, Queens, NY, USA (Tel: 718 738 1700 or WhatsApp number 347 804 9213) is the third business entity to provide support following Gafoors of Guyana and KW Logistics and Bus Services. The aim is to raise funds to cushion the cost of its junior Inter Association Cricket Tournaments in particular. Funds will also be used to fulfill the boards mandate to develop the game and its players.

The Demerara Cricket Board is aggressively embarking on playing cricket competitions at all levels, from under13 to Senior male and female. Training programmes for coaches and cricketers, seminars for managers, book, board and electronic scorers, match referees etc will be done. Academies for junior players will also be held across the five Sub Associations.

At a simple but significant ceremony held recently, Naresh Seegobin of Sunita Travel Agency presented the cheque to Bissoondyal Singh, President of Demerara Cricket Board. Seegobin said that he is delighted to be part of the development of young people, through cricket in particular. Singh, in response, expressed his gratitude and indicated that these funds will be used to conduct the boards 2023 youth programmes in particular. The President urged Guyanese in and out of Guyana to support the Travel Agency so that they can continue to contribute to the development of Demerara, Guyana and West Indies cricket.

Sunita Travel Agency now joins hardware giant Gafoors of Guyana and KW Logistics and Bus Service. Total donated to date: $460,000.

The DCB, while in negotiations with several sponsors, some of which approvals already been secured, recognizes the limited sponsorship dollars available resulting in this new innovation. The Demerara Cricket Board encourages private individuals, private businesses and Corporate Guyana to support this initiative and place Demerara Cricket to its former dominance. We assure accountability for the funds and widespread coverage in the print and electronic media. Point to note sponsorship for sports and to charitable organizations can enjoy tax breaks as the Law allows.

Anyone who is willing to support this project can make contact with Bissoondyal Singh, President on 623 0055, Davteerth Anandjit, Secretary on 617 8502, Vicky Bharosay, Treasurer on 652 0947, Anil Beharry, Marketing Manager on 623 6875 or any other Executive Member of the Demerara Cricket Board. The board looks forward for your support.