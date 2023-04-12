Latest update April 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$20M to rewire Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court

Apr 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The justice sector was allocated $6.2 billion this year, and the Supreme Court of Justice is looking to spend some $20.3 million to do rewiring works at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court located in Region Five.

The Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court located in Region Five which will be rewired. (Photo courtesy, The Supreme Court of Judicature)

The Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court located in Region Five which will be rewired. (Photo courtesy, The Supreme Court of Judicature)

This was revealed during the latest opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) which state that nine contractors have applied for the job. Their bids range from $16 million to $25 million to execute the works.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Supreme Court of Justice

Rewiring of Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Consultancy service: preparation of detailed site investigation reports.

Supply and delivery of light emitted diode bulbs for the GEA.

Supply and delivery of dietary, janitorial and office supplies for the GEA.

Office of the President

Procurement of vehicles.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Construction of fire escapes at Lamaha & East Streets.

Construction of stores at Head Office, Phase 2.

Guyana Defence Force

Drilling of portable water well at Air Station London.

Ministry of Education

Procurement of printing of curriculum.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Marriott Scheme Part 3 … Part 4 coming!!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana 5th overall at CARIFTA Games

Guyana 5th overall at CARIFTA Games

Apr 12, 2023

– Team in care of Guyana Government By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Team Guyana finished fifth on the final medal standing at the just-concluded CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas, after...
Read More
Mixed fortunes for Guyana at Jr Pan Am Hockey C/Ships

Mixed fortunes for Guyana at Jr Pan Am Hockey...

Apr 12, 2023

Dindyal’s ton powers GCC to GCB’s U19 Inter Club title

Dindyal’s ton powers GCC to GCB’s U19 Inter...

Apr 12, 2023

Guyana’s Archers to begin campaign at IX Copa Merengue in Santo Domingo

Guyana’s Archers to begin campaign at IX Copa...

Apr 12, 2023

Final round bowls off today

Final round bowls off today

Apr 12, 2023

DCB’s “Friends of Demerara Cricket Fund” gains momentum with support from Sunita Travel Agency

DCB’s “Friends of Demerara Cricket Fund”...

Apr 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo is confusing himself

    Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is becoming a bundle of contradictions. On the one hand he is saying that government... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]