$20M to rewire Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court

Latest update April 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 12, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The justice sector was allocated $6.2 billion this year, and the Supreme Court of Justice is looking to spend some $20.3 million to do rewiring works at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court located in Region Five.
This was revealed during the latest opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) which state that nine contractors have applied for the job. Their bids range from $16 million to $25 million to execute the works.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Supreme Court of Justice
Rewiring of Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.
Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)
Consultancy service: preparation of detailed site investigation reports.
Supply and delivery of light emitted diode bulbs for the GEA.
Supply and delivery of dietary, janitorial and office supplies for the GEA.
Office of the President
Procurement of vehicles.
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Construction of fire escapes at Lamaha & East Streets.
Construction of stores at Head Office, Phase 2.
Guyana Defence Force
Drilling of portable water well at Air Station London.
Ministry of Education
Procurement of printing of curriculum.
