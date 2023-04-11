Transport SC to Clash with Georgetown CC after beating Bel-Air Rubis 2nd Spot in Demerara Final

GCB/GOG/MCYS Under-19 Boys Inter-Club Super-50 Tournament…

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Government of Guyana (GOG) Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), Under-19

Inter-Club Super-50 Tournament 2023, continued on Sunday, April 9, 2023, with a highly competitive match between Bel-Air Rubis U-19 and Transport SC played at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground.

Summary Scores

Transport beat Bel Air Rubis by 7 runs

Bel Air Rubis won the toss and elected to bat, reaching 177 all out in 46.5 overs with Rudranauth Kissoon scoring 48 with 29 extras which added to the total. Transport bowling saw Jeremiah Hohenkirk bagging (4-28) from 8 overs, while Alvin Mohabir (2- 29) and Stephon Sankar (2-43) offered support.

In reply, Transport ended on 184- 6 to seal an emphatic win in 44.2 overs. Riyad Latif led with an unbeaten 56, while Hohenkirk (22*), Ryan Latif 30, Shiloh Adams (21), and Alvin Mohabir (29), supported the half-centurion. Bowling for Bel Air Rubis, young Ajay Gainda was the most successful with 2-16.

Transport SC will now clash with the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), in the Demerara Final today, April 11, 2023, from 10:30am at the Georgetown Cricket Club,

ground.