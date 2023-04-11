Latest update April 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Tough start for Guyanese Men at Jr Pan Am Hockey C/Ship

Apr 11, 2023 Sports

– Women’s team in action today

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – It certainly wasn’t the start team Guyana was hoping for at the Junior Pan Am Hockey Championships in Barbados, after losing 3 – 0 to the USA yesterday.

Playing in their first game of the tournament where they’re placed in Group B with the USA, Canada and Barbados, the Guyanese men showed a lot of promise against the Americans, but though several efforts and good plays, they failed to find the net.

Shaquon Favorite battles the USA’s Captain Amar Singh during their match at the Junior Pan Am Hockey C/Ship.

Katz Wyatt had a double, scoring in the opening minute and then slotting home his second in the 49th minute. The USA’s other goal came from Grewal Mehtab (16′).

While the Guyanese men featured on the tournament’s opening day against the USA, the women’s side take the field on Day Two today from 11:00 am against Canada.

Also today, Guyana’s men’s team will play their second game of the tournament, facing off with Barbados at 3:30 pm.

A clash with Canada on April 13 will wrap up the men’s team group play, where they will hope for a positive result that will see them being one of the two teams to play in the finals on April 17.

The women will play Barbados on April 12, followed by their final Pool B game on April 14 against Chile.

Seven junior women’s teams will be competing in the female competition which is a qualifier for the 2023 Junior World Cup being held in Santiago, Chile in December.

While there is no official ranking for junior teams, Guyana’s women’s team is ranked #72 in the world and in these championships, the Guyanese girls come up against #14 Chile, #15 Canada and #41 Barbados.

The other pool in the competition will feature #2 ranked Argentina, #16 USA and #25 Uruguay.

Although the Guyanese Women’s squad features a few experienced players in Captain Makeda Harding, Sarah Klautky, Clayza Bobb, Kirsten Gomes, Abosaide Cadogan and Madison Fernandes, the rest of the squad are new to international competition and most will be seeing a hockey artificial grass field for the first time in their lives.

Part of the action between Guyana and the USA at the Jr Pan Am Hockey C/Ship in Barbados.

National Junior Men’s Team: Jamal Gaskin, Raoul Whittaker, Baraka Garnett, Daniel Woolford, Jabari Lovell, Javid Hussain, Leroy Geer, Nandalall Persaud, Oshazay Savory, Quinn Tobin, Samuel Woodroffe, Shakeem Fausette, Shaquon Favorite, Simeon Moore, Tahrea Garnett, Vladimir Woodroffe, Warren Williams and Yonnick Norton.

Former will be Robert Fernandes is the Men’s Coach, with former National player John Abrahams as his assistant.

National Junior Women’s Team:  Abosaide Cadogan, Julia Gouveia, Madison Fernandes, Makeda Harding (C), Sarah Klautky, Haley Carpenter, Kazaquah Uzzi, Alexcia Elias, Aliea Khan, Clayza Bobb, Georgiana Fernandes, Kirsten Gomes, Jessica Mittelholzer, Empress Charles, Makaylah Poole and Solana Crum-Ewing.

The Women’s team head Coach is Phillip Fernandes.

