Sanjay Ramkissoon (Team Shivraj) crowned champion in 115-200hp and 75-90hp classes

Bartica Easter Regatta 2023–Powerboat Races



Kaieteur News – On a where the usual ‘Clash of the Titans’ that should have been in the Formula One Class but did not materialise because of an accident in the first race, the second event of the day, Sanjay Ramkisson cashed in big time as he displayed versatility by controlling two of the next most powerful categories.

Blessed with brilliant sunshine, a colourful crowd, and the presence of Honourable Prime Minister Brig. Ret. Mark Phillips, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond-Allicock, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy, Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton, Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams and His Worship Mayor Gifford Marshall among others, the day turned out to be exciting despite the incident which resulted in both boats not being able to take any further part in the day’s activities.

PM Phillips declared the competition open after delivering official opening remarks, noting that Bartica will continue to benefit from developmental initiatives from the Government. He pointed out that the budget for capital works would have been increased substantially from 2022 which in itself, signals the Government’s intent to further empower the residents of Region # 7-Cuyuni-Mazaruni, including the talented sportsmen and women.

Minister Walrond-Allicock also spoke on the importance of Regatta as a leading Tourism product for Region #7, and by extension, Guyana. Welcome remarks were delivered by Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams, who is also Chairman of the Bartica Easter Regatta Organising Committee.

But on the water top, the day belonged to Team Shivraj piloted by Sanjay Ramkissoon who was commanding in winning both races for the 115-200hp boats as well as in the 75-90hpclass. There was a mother and daughter, one/two finish in the female Kayak race while there were nine (9) competitors in the male Kayak showdown.

The organisers are to make a determination as to the winner of the lone formula event which was being led by Randy Belle piloting ‘Wave Runner’. After the incident on the fourth turn where Belle collided with another boat, Dave Scott aboard ‘Jaguar’ who was always chasing down Belle, took over the lead and eventually took the chequered flag. Discussions are still ongoing as to who is the clear winner.

The Clerk of Course and his committee are to deliberate and come up with the winner of the race which was the second of the day, according to the Organisers.

Sponsors of the event were Mohamed’s Enterprise, BK International Inc, Ming’s Products and Services, GTT, Banks DIH, Digicel, Guyana Tourism Authority, Sky West, Ideal Supplies, Bolo, LED Guyana, P. Doobay& Sons (Pandit), Sir Service Station, Guyana Bank Trade Industry, Ministry of Natural Resources.

Following are the full results of the day:

Race Placing

25-40hp Class D Steve Satya (Team Shivraj), Dexter Peters (Love Machine), Jushanna

Charles (Mechanic)

Kayak Females Bernice Lewis, GlorinePhardoman, Jameila Pollard

Kayak Males Troy Clarence, Anthony McCalmon, Rondell Callender

115-200hp Class B Sanjay Ramkissoon (Team Shivraj), Conan Belle (High Rollers), Steve

Satya (Team Shivraj)

75-90hp Class C Sanjay Ramkissoon (Team Shivraj), Ravi Hussain (Yamaha), Terrence

Gonsalves (El Chapo)

Bush Boat Triston Melville, Mohamed Rasul, Brian Pollard

115-200hp Class B Sanjay Ramkissoon (Team Shivraj), Steve Satya (Team Shivraj), Triston

Melville (Power Boy)

75-90hp Class C Ravi Hussain (Yamaha), SudeshSamaroo (Rising On), Alim Hussain

(Unruly)

Jet Ski Chris Caputo, Mark Harris