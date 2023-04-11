Quarterfinalist stage decided; eight teams eliminated

Latest update April 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
2023 Milo U18 Schools Football Championship…
Kaieteur News – Following an exhilarating Round-of-16 elimination in the 2023 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Championship, which took place over the weekend at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, the final eight teams in the tournament punched their quarterfinal tickets.
The Nestlé-sponsored tournament resumed on Saturday with the first four matches in the stage then wrapped it up on Sunday with the remaining four encounters.
On Saturday, Ann’s Grove were the first to secure their quarterfinal ticket when they needled (1-0) Patentia in an almost evenly matched battle. Bartica were the second team into the next round with a comfortable 3 – 1 win over Charlestown.
Match three featured a resounding win for Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF) over New Central High, that ended 7 – 0 while the defending champion, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary (CWS), prevailed 6 – 5 on penalty kicks in a nail biter against Dolphin that was poised at 1-1 when the full time whistle sounded.
On Sunday, East Ruimveldt cruised into the next round with a 3 – 1 victory over Cummings Lodge, Santa Rosa romped to huge 6 – 1 victory against 8TH of May, Mackenzie secured their spot over West Ruimveldt with a 2-1 win and Carmel humbled Westminster 3 – 1.
This means, the highly anticipated quarterfinal round will see Patentia oppose CAF, CWS will collide with Mackenzie in a battle of the Linden teams, Bartica will face Carmel and East Ruimveldt will lock horns with Santa Rosa.
The quarterfinalists leap into action this Saturday, April 15, at the same venue.
This tournament is sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, organised by the Petra Organisation, sanctioned by the MoE and supported by MASSY Distribution, MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc (GINMIN), General Equipment Guyana Ltd (GENEQUIP), Farm Supplies Ltd (FARMSUP), Yellow Steel Inc and Westzyde Marine Inc.
