Pelé FC Alumni and Pelé FC pay tribute to the late King Pele

Kaieteur News – Following the death of the most commanding sports figure of the last century in the world, Pelé, on December 29th, 2022, the Pele FC Alumni along with Pele Football Club on Thursday evening last paid tribute to the legend after which the club was named, some 50-plus years ago.

This event should have taken place a few weeks ago but was curtailed due to inclement weather. On Thursday though, many of the founding and former players of Pele FC, many of whom went on to don national colours and who are now residing overseas, were home to join in the moment of reflection and remembrance at the Georgetown Football Club Ground.

The programme took the form of a brief candlelight vigil with the attendees wearing specially printed jerseys.

Announcer, and former national, Keith ‘Bumpy’ Layne reflected on the life of the King as all present donned specially minted buttons to mark the occasion. Players from all eight teams that participated in the four Youth Educational Matches, all wore black armbands to mark the occasion.

Among the Pele players present were Dr. Colin Watson, Lyndon Bollers, Paul Chan, Eric ‘Riggy’ Smith, Patrick ‘Labba’ Barton, Denis ‘Carrie’ Carrington, Ivor ‘Brazilian’ Jones, Compton ‘Alan Ball’ Luthers, Lindon ‘Colt’ Carter, Loris Stoby, Alfred Harris, Albert Sampson-Barton, Wenceslas Laundry, Lyndon ‘Pinhead’ Laing, Lloyd ‘Chula’ Enmore, Clyde ‘Farmer’ Browne (Former Coach), David Gomes (Local Operations Director), and Pele FC President, Dirk Exeter, among others.

Pele FC Alumni Chairman, Denis ‘Carrie’ Carrington expressed gratitude to all present including the players of Pele FC, past and present, young and old for making the event a success noting that it came off at the right time.

“Whilst it did not happen when we wanted it to, a few weeks ago, we are really thankful that it has happened at this time. When so many of you are here and would have preferred it now. To Mr. Exeter, our local president, and his team, thank you for the work put in to make this a memorable evening. The memory of this great icon will surely live on for many more generations to come.”

Meanwhile, the three-day Youth Education Seminar which will attract some 130 youths this year, will open today at the Police Sports Club, Eve Leary from 09:00hrs. Registration will commence, one hour earlier.