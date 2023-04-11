Latest update April 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Parishara to get new well for potable water access

Apr 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – All residents of Parishara, Region Nine, will soon have access to potable water when a new well is drilled in the village.

The decision to construct an additional well followed a request from the village Toshao, during the National Toshaos’ Council Conference last September.

Government recognised the importance of the well after the village council placed it as a top priority.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, on Saturday, visited the community to get a first-hand view of the proposed site for the new underground water system. The minister also visited the current water supply network. About two dozen residents of Parishara are currently without ready access to water.

Minister Sukhai said the administration is on a mission to ensure every citizen has access to potable water, to ensure the gap between the coast and the hinterland is diminished.

The aim is to achieve 100 percent access to water services in the hinterland and riverine communities by 2025. Completing this will mean Guyana has achieved the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number six. Additionally, the government has set aside $1.4 billion towards upgrading and extending water distribution systems across Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine. Access to potable water in the hinterland has increased from 46 percent to 75 percent. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo’s 5th project will tie us like donkeys to bray and die.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Eight medals for Guyana at CARIFTA Games

Eight medals for Guyana at CARIFTA Games

Apr 11, 2023

– Government of Guyana takes responsibility to bring team home By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – A rollercoaster journey and fairy-tale performances were the hallmarks of Guyana’s showing...
Read More
Sanjay Ramkissoon (Team Shivraj) crowned champion in 115-200hp and 75-90hp classes

Sanjay Ramkissoon (Team Shivraj) crowned champion...

Apr 11, 2023

GOA concerned over AAG’s handling of CARIFTA Games contingent

GOA concerned over AAG’s handling of CARIFTA...

Apr 11, 2023

Quarterfinalist stage decided; eight teams eliminated

Quarterfinalist stage decided; eight teams...

Apr 11, 2023

Pelé FC Alumni and Pelé FC pay tribute to the late King Pele

Pelé FC Alumni and Pelé FC pay tribute to the...

Apr 11, 2023

Transport SC to Clash with Georgetown CC after beating Bel-Air Rubis 2nd Spot in Demerara Final

Transport SC to Clash with Georgetown CC after...

Apr 11, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]