Pact signed for farmers to access small grants – Min. Mustapha  

Apr 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Farmers are set to benefit from small grants to enhance their productivity, as the government continues to implement various initiatives to diversify the agriculture sector and ensure a food-secure nation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce – Small Business Bureau (SBB) signed an agreement recently for grants to be accessible to farmers, the Department of Public Information reported.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, made the disclosure, DPI said, stating that the government remains keen on ensuring that farmers are provided with the necessary agricultural inputs, technical training, and investments to bolster output. “We are working with her ministry [Minister Walrond], from the Ministry of Agriculture. We have already signed an agreement where we will work together to help farmers to acquire small grants so that they could improve their farming lands and produce…these are the initiatives that we have been talking about.”

The government continues to aggressively develop the agriculture sector as part of its efforts to transform the sector. The minister further pledged his commitment to continue working with farmers throughout the country. “Let us work together. Let us move the process forward. Let us empower you and you make a contribution to food security in our country,” Minister Mustapha urged farmers.

