Latest update April 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyanese Scholar Dr. Raymond Kirton launches new book on Guyana-Brazil relations

Apr 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Guyanese scholar Dr. Raymond Mark Kirton has launched a new book titled – ‘building Bridges in the Amazon: Guyana-Brazil Relations into the 21st Century’ at the Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown last Wednesday.

Dr. Raymond Mark Kirton at his book launch last week.

Dr. Raymond Mark Kirton at his book launch last week.

Dr. Kirton, a retired lecturer of both the Universities of Guyana and the West Indies, has detailed the development of diplomatic, political and economic linkages between Guyana and Brazil.

Critically assessing the complex consideration that has characterized relations between two states covering a period that dates back to the early twentieth century, this book coincides with both the prospect for enhanced social and economic interest between the two countries deriving from the mutual interest in the oil and gas industry as well as in their common abiding interest in hemispheric security and stability.

Dr. Kirton during his brief remarks mentioned too that the book talks about the 21st century and some of the issues that has emerged and the re-election of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the potential for a re-engineering of the relations especially the concept of changing economic fortune of Guyana and the need for greater interaction.

Dr. Raymond Mark Kirton’s new book ‘Building Bridges in the Amazon: Guyana- Brazil Relations Into the 21st Century’.

Dr. Raymond Mark Kirton’s new book ‘Building Bridges in the Amazon: Guyana- Brazil Relations Into the 21st Century’.

Dr. Kirton said he believes Guyana can benefit from education tourism among other things that can further develop greater understanding and trust between the two countries.

The retired lecturer said he intends to launch the Portuguese version of his book later this year. He challenged young academics in Guyana and the Caribbean to engage in research writing and publishing without fear of criticism as they present their evidence based research and findings to the public.

Dr. Kirton said there is a deficit of literature that focuses on critical national and regional issues of importance and urges academics to also pursue these fields.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo’s 5th project will tie us like donkeys to bray and die.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Eight medals for Guyana at CARIFTA Games

Eight medals for Guyana at CARIFTA Games

Apr 11, 2023

– Government of Guyana takes responsibility to bring team home By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – A rollercoaster journey and fairy-tale performances were the hallmarks of Guyana’s showing...
Read More
Sanjay Ramkissoon (Team Shivraj) crowned champion in 115-200hp and 75-90hp classes

Sanjay Ramkissoon (Team Shivraj) crowned champion...

Apr 11, 2023

GOA concerned over AAG’s handling of CARIFTA Games contingent

GOA concerned over AAG’s handling of CARIFTA...

Apr 11, 2023

Quarterfinalist stage decided; eight teams eliminated

Quarterfinalist stage decided; eight teams...

Apr 11, 2023

Pelé FC Alumni and Pelé FC pay tribute to the late King Pele

Pelé FC Alumni and Pelé FC pay tribute to the...

Apr 11, 2023

Transport SC to Clash with Georgetown CC after beating Bel-Air Rubis 2nd Spot in Demerara Final

Transport SC to Clash with Georgetown CC after...

Apr 11, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]