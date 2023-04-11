Guyanese Scholar Dr. Raymond Kirton launches new book on Guyana-Brazil relations

Kaieteur News – Guyanese scholar Dr. Raymond Mark Kirton has launched a new book titled – ‘building Bridges in the Amazon: Guyana-Brazil Relations into the 21st Century’ at the Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown last Wednesday.

Dr. Kirton, a retired lecturer of both the Universities of Guyana and the West Indies, has detailed the development of diplomatic, political and economic linkages between Guyana and Brazil.

Critically assessing the complex consideration that has characterized relations between two states covering a period that dates back to the early twentieth century, this book coincides with both the prospect for enhanced social and economic interest between the two countries deriving from the mutual interest in the oil and gas industry as well as in their common abiding interest in hemispheric security and stability.

Dr. Kirton during his brief remarks mentioned too that the book talks about the 21st century and some of the issues that has emerged and the re-election of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the potential for a re-engineering of the relations especially the concept of changing economic fortune of Guyana and the need for greater interaction.

Dr. Kirton said he believes Guyana can benefit from education tourism among other things that can further develop greater understanding and trust between the two countries.

The retired lecturer said he intends to launch the Portuguese version of his book later this year. He challenged young academics in Guyana and the Caribbean to engage in research writing and publishing without fear of criticism as they present their evidence based research and findings to the public.

Dr. Kirton said there is a deficit of literature that focuses on critical national and regional issues of importance and urges academics to also pursue these fields.