Guyanese getting frighten of sun-bun

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We born and grown in sun hay. Yet it looking like if we frighten de sun.

On Easter Monday, yuh used to have thousands of people flocking to the Georgetown Seawall fuh fly kite with dem family. By 10 o clock de place used to fill up. Plus all dem parks and open grounds used to ram jammed by midday.

But times changing. People coming out later. Dem sehing how dem gat to cook and prepare. But dem boys know how all dem thing used to do and still done in time fuh dem reaching to dem places early.

Now most people coming out in de afternoon. Some of dem children only getting a few hours of kite-flying. When yuh ask dem latecomers why dem come out so late, dem claim how de sun too hot.

Well we come and met de sun and we gan go and leff it. One day de sun can burn itself out. But by that time, life on de planet gan already become extinct. So nah leh we mek de sun de problem.

It mek dem boys remember de jokes about a former North Korean leader and a former US President. One day de then North Korea announced dat it was successful in landing a man on the Sun.

During a live interview with the North Korean leader, a reporter asked him, “The Sun is very hot! How did you land a man?”

De then Great Leader replied, “We launched at night!”

When de former US President read this he started to laugh and said, “Ha ha what an idiot! There is no Sun at night!”

Talk half. Leff half!