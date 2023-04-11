Guyanese getting frighten of sun-bun

Latest update April 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 11, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – We born and grown in sun hay. Yet it looking like if we frighten de sun.
On Easter Monday, yuh used to have thousands of people flocking to the Georgetown Seawall fuh fly kite with dem family. By 10 o clock de place used to fill up. Plus all dem parks and open grounds used to ram jammed by midday.
But times changing. People coming out later. Dem sehing how dem gat to cook and prepare. But dem boys know how all dem thing used to do and still done in time fuh dem reaching to dem places early.
Now most people coming out in de afternoon. Some of dem children only getting a few hours of kite-flying. When yuh ask dem latecomers why dem come out so late, dem claim how de sun too hot.
Well we come and met de sun and we gan go and leff it. One day de sun can burn itself out. But by that time, life on de planet gan already become extinct. So nah leh we mek de sun de problem.
It mek dem boys remember de jokes about a former North Korean leader and a former US President. One day de then North Korea announced dat it was successful in landing a man on the Sun.
During a live interview with the North Korean leader, a reporter asked him, “The Sun is very hot! How did you land a man?”
De then Great Leader replied, “We launched at night!”
When de former US President read this he started to laugh and said, “Ha ha what an idiot! There is no Sun at night!”
Talk half. Leff half!
Jagdeo’s 5th project will tie us like donkeys to bray and die.
Apr 11, 2023– Government of Guyana takes responsibility to bring team home By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – A rollercoaster journey and fairy-tale performances were the hallmarks of Guyana’s showing...
Apr 11, 2023
Apr 11, 2023
Apr 11, 2023
Apr 11, 2023
Apr 11, 2023
Kaieteur News – If the main Opposition, PNCR, is smart, it would rethink what appears to be its decision to participate... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]