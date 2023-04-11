GOA concerned over AAG’s handling of CARIFTA Games contingent

– AAG reluctant to meet with GOA

Kaieteur News – (The details below is a Press Release issued by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) regarding the handling of the country’s athletes and officials that competed at this year’s CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas.)

The Guyana Olympic Association wishes to publicly outline that we view with grave worry and therefore feel inclined to express our concern over the management of Guyana’s National athletics team representing our country at the 50th CARIFTA Games being held in Nassau Bahamas under the Stewardship of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG).

The executive committee of the Guyana Olympic Association provided support to the Carifta Games team based on a budget submitted by the AAG.

At the council meeting of the Guyana Olympic Association we were told by Mr. Hutson, President AAG in his report on the AAG activities that all systems were in place for Guyana’s athletics teams participation at the Games and he would like to place on record the AAG’s gratitude for the support received from the GOA and NSC, which sentiments seemed to be indicative of the teams’ readiness for participation in the Games.

These notions were further corroborated by statements attributed to Mr. Hutson in the Press which indicated the AAG received all the required funds amounting to the nine million (9m) dollars budget required to cover all of the related expenditure.

Upon hearing of the issues of mismanagement on the evening of Friday 7th April 2023, and based on the negative reports emanating from athletes, coaches, the media, social media, and parents, the Executive Committee in its concern, sent emails and delivered letters to the President and members of the executive committee of the AAG seeking a meeting at 3.00 pm on Saturday 8th April 2023 at the GOA building, to ascertain if the reports emanating were true, the basis for these developments and offering the GOA’s support to assist with any challenges the team may be facing.

However, to date there has not been the courtesy of a response from the AAG President or any other member of the AAG executive and efforts to make contact with or engage them have proved futile.

The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association believes this issue is a significant one that undermines both our country’s interests and good governance, further we believe that these issues of poor management are alarming and disappointing and does not augur well for the positive advancement of sports in Guyana.

In the absence of any response or communication from the AAG, the executive committee of the Guyana Olympic Association’s primary priority at this moment is currently predicated on working with other stakeholders to ensure that our athletes and members of our delegation are well catered for and return safely to their homes.

We wish to applaud the athletes for persevering in the face of adversity – “your sacrifice and exploits brought national pride to all Guyanese for which we are truly grateful”.

We wish to assure you and all other athletes that we will be working assiduously to ascertain the basis of this position, to redress this calamitous situation and to ensure that there is never a future reoccurrence of this unacceptable status quo.