GCCI still upbeat about visa-free entry to Canada

(CMC) – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is upbeat about future plans to lift visa requirements for Guyana nationals traveling to Canada, according to the organisation.

Senior representatives of the private sector group spoke with Mark Kevin Berman, Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana, about the matter, according to a statement from the GCCI, and were given the assurance “that discussions were underway to remove visa restrictions altogether in the future, a decision that both parties are optimistic about.”

The Canadian diplomat was also talked with by the CCI team, which included its president Kester Hutson and senior vice president Richard Rambarran, “the need to strengthen transportation infrastructure for cargo shipping and direct flights between the two nations.” According to the statement, the parties discussed the possibility of strategic alliances between Guyana and Canada in a number of industries, including agroprocessing, tourism, and other conventional industries. The High Commissioner emphasized the value of utilizing collaboration and cooperation to the fullest extent possible to take advantage of the opportunities present in both countries. In order to achieve this goal and promote closer ties between the two nations, the GCCI is presently trying to arrange more incoming trade trips to Canada, according to the statement. Hutson expressed his appreciation to the High Commissioner “for his participation and dedication to developing the relationship between Guyana and Canada,” according to the statement.

The statement stated, “There is no doubt that both nations can achieve great success together with ongoing cooperation.” For Guyana visitors desiring to stay in the UK for up to six months after fulfilling certain requirements, including having access to sufficient means to finance their stay, the UK has repealed the visa requirement.

Last year Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman confirmed with this newspaper that Guyanese authorities have signaled their interest in having visa-free talks.

During a brief engagement with members of the media Berman had said the Guyana Government has related its interest on this matter, adding that authorities in Canada have been notified. While Guyana has already seen a visa waiver by the United Kingdom to promote business relations, Berman said the Canadian visa policy is different. The High Commissioner stressed that his country’s visa requirements are premised on different issues which he did not disclose at the time.

The official said, “Guyana is one of several countries which we have visa requirements for but it is something we are looking at and we will make a determination.” While that matter remains under consideration, the High Commissioner was keen to note that there is a need for more direct flights. Berman said carriers such as Air Canada and WestJet have been engaged in discussions about the opportunities that exist within these shores. “…I am not in the airline industry and I don’t know the factors they would have to take into consideration but we have been trying to give them as much information as possible on these matters. They are looking at it nonetheless and we will see what their decision will be,” the High Commissioner stated.