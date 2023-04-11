Exxon contract allows company to recover money in dispute

Kaieteur News – The lopsided Stabroek Block agreement – which local activists have been demanding be renegotiated – is laden with provisions that extend favourable terms to the contractor, while Guyana is left in many instances at the mercy of the developer.

As with insurance and other aspects of the contract, the country will be left to foot costs associated with the activities in the Stabroek Block, even though these may be deemed inappropriate by the minister responsible for the sector.

This is clearly outlined in the 2016 agreement the country signed with ExxonMobil and its partners, Hess and CNOOC. Annex ‘C’ of the PSA at Section 1.5 (b) outlines the procedures of an audit and rights of the government; it is explained: “…In the event that an audit claim by the Minister is not settled to the Minister’s satisfaction by the Contractor’s reply as provided for above, the Contractor shall be entitled to recover any disputed amounts pending final resolution of the claim…”

The same Section goes on to note that upon resolution of the claim, the Minister shall be repaid with interest. The contract states: “…any subsequent adjustments in the Minister’s share of Profit Oil following resolution of the claim shall be repaid with interest, at the Agreed Interest Rate as a first claim from Contractor’s share of future Profit Oil. In the event that the Contractor’s share of Profit Oil is insufficient to provide for the Minister’s extra entitlement including interest, the Contractor shall promptly make an equivalent payment in United States dollars to the Minister.”

Based on the agreement, Guyana can conduct an audit within two years from the end of each calendar year. At the conclusion of the process, the Contractor must be furnished with the report and its findings within 60 days to provide a response. The response from Exxon will detail its objection or acceptance of the audit claim, along with explanations thereof. The contract also allows the subject Minister to conduct further investigations within 60 days of receiving the Contractor’s response.

It must be noted that the PSA makes it clear at Section 1.5 (b) that: “…If within sixty (60) days of the Minister’s further investigation, the Parties are unable to agree to the disposition of the Minister’s audit claim, the claim shall be submitted to the sole expert in accordance with Article 26 of the Agreement.”

Article 26 of the contract sets out the conditions as it relates to arbitration.

Guyana’s first audit report

An audit conducted by a British firm, HIS Markit has found that the Government of Guyana (GoG) has reasonable grounds to dispute US$214.4 million in costs claimed by EEPGL for activities conducted in the Stabroek Block between 1999 and 2017.

This is the country’s first oil audit, reviewing a total of US$1,677,774,727 that was spent by the developer during the period stated above.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has since indicated that the report is not final. That audit is said to have been completed since 2021, but never its contents were never made public. It is understood the report is still being finalized.

In the meantime, an audit conducted by a local consortium to the tune of US$7.3 billion in development expenses within the Stabroek Block is also pending. The Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat said publicly in the National Assembly that the final report would be handed over to the government by the end of March. He had promised to make the document public.

President Irfaan Ali was recently asked about the report but responded that he would address the subject at an “appropriate time”.