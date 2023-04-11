Eight medals for Guyana at CARIFTA Games

– Government of Guyana takes responsibility to bring team home

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – A rollercoaster journey and fairy-tale performances were the hallmarks of Guyana’s showing at this year’s CARIFTA Games at the Thomas Robin Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

It was one of the most memorable games for the country’s athletes and a bittersweet moment for some, as the Land of Many Waters will leave the Bahamas today with three gold medals, two silver and three bronze.

Javon Roberts, who got second in the Boys U17 1500m, returned on the final day to produce another clinical run in the Boys U17 800m.

Roberts clocked a personal best time of One minute, 56.64s (1:56.64) to win Guyana’s third gold medal at the CARIFTA Games.

His timing and execution of the race were perfect, almost out of a textbook, as the Queens College student kept within striking distance and then stepped on the gas in the final 150m to cruise home for his first CARIFTA gold.

Here’s a breakdown of all the events/finals that will see Guyanese athletes contending for a spot on the podium.

Trevon Hamer, who’s enjoying a good stint at Jamaica College, where he’s on scholarship, leapt a distance of 14.89m and good enough for bronze.

Narissa McPherson (U20 800m), Seon Booker (U20 800m), Tianna Springer (U17 200m), Ezekiel Newton (U20 200m) and Odida Parkinson (U20 5000m) were the other athletes on show on the final day, but despite their valiant effort, they fell short of the podium.

GOVERNMENT INTERVENES

Meanwhile, Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, highlighted that the Government of Guyana has undertaken the safe return of the country’s CARIFTA Games athletes following the conclusion of the Caribbean’s most prestigious Track and Field event.

According to Ninvalle, following the conclusion of the games, the Guyanese athletes will board a charter flight, arranged by the Government, from The Bahamas to Cuba, where they will board a Caribbean Airlines flight back to Guyana.

The Government’s move comes after a series of reports and mishaps regarding Guyana’s team, which resulted in several interventions that saw the athletes and officials being able to compete at the 50th edition of the CARIFTA Games and ended with eight medals.

Tianna Springer won gold in the Girls U17 400m, while Javon Roberts grabbed gold in the Boys U17 800m.

Anisha Gibbons had a gold medal performance in the Girls U20 Javelin. It was Gibbons’ third gold medal in consecutive CARIFTA Games appearances, having won the event in 2019 and 2022.

The silver medals came from Roberts in the Boys U17 1500m and Attoya Harvey in the Girls 3000m open.

Trevon Hamer (Boys U20 Triple Jump), Seon Booker (Boys U20 1500) and Ezekiel Saul (Boys U17 Triple Jump) are the bronze medallists.