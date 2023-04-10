Latest update April 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

The Golden Child! – Raekwon Noel bags five gold medals in Curaçao

Apr 10, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Raekwon Noel performance at this year’s Aquatics Championship will go down in the annals of Guyana’s swimming history and that of the event which started in 1985.

Raekwon Noel with four of his five gold medals won at the CARFITA Aquatics C/chip.

After winning the 1500m Freestyle, 400m Individual Medley, 800 Freestyle, and 200m Butterfly in the 15-17 age group, Noel returned to win the 400m freestyle to take his tally to five medals – all gold!

Noel won all the medals for Guyana this year since the other swimmers, though making it to several finals, fell short of the podium.

Apart from breaking four of his National records, Noel now holds the CARIFTA 800 freestyle record and missed breaking the 200 butterfly by less than one hundredth of a second.

Aleka Persaud made the finals of the 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle. Vladimir Woodroofe made the final of the 200 backstroke.

Persaud, Ariel Rodrigues, Zara Crane and Maiya Ifill made the final of the girls 15-17 relay.

 

 

 

 

