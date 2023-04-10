The 2nd Annual Mahaica Softball Cricket Cup is slated for April 16th

Latest update April 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 10, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Strathavon Sports Club in Cane Grove Mahaica will come alive on Sunday 16th April as sporting fans will once again be treated to some exciting and competitive softball cricket with Rohan Auto Spares Softball Team set to defend their title in the 2nd annual “Mahaica Softball Cricket Cup”.
According to the organisers this one-day ten-ten softball knockout cricket competition will be bigger as eight teams have already indicated their interest in taking part and there will be more prizes up for grabs.
The organisers said that plans are underway as several prominent businesses in the area have already shown their interest in being part of the event once more and will be coming on board in ensuring that this year’s cup is more exciting, bigger and better, and a fun-filled day for the entire family.
The organisers indicated that softball teams from out of the Mahaica area are welcome to take part in the competition and it will be played as round-arm bowling, and over $200,000 will be up for grabs in cash and trophies.
Prizes will be awarded to the Winner, Runner-up, 3rd Place, MVP, Most Runs Scored in an Innings, Best Bowler in an Innings, and Man of the Final, and all the games will have a man of the match prize.
Already on board supporting the event are Rohan Auto Spares, Khaliludeen and Company, S&S Supermarket, Sookraj Industries and Anwar (Valdes) Trucking Service and Mechanical Repairs.
The organisers are urging interested teans to contact the competition coordinators Mr. Fazal on 670-8114 or Mr. Martin on 618-5383 as early as possible because a limited number of teams will be accepted and games get underway at 9 am.
According to the organisers there will also be several side attractions for the patrons and a well-stock bar and BBQ for sale. Residents are encouraged to support the event.
