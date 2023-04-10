One killed after motorcycle collides with bicycle

Latest update April 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 10, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old man is now dead after a motorcycle collided with a bicycle around 02:00hrs on Sunday morning, along the Enmore Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Dead, is Parishram Sancharrie of Hope, West Enmore, ECD. According to police, Sancharrie was the pillion rider on the motorcycle.
Traffic investigators said that the pedal cyclist identified as Imran Bacchus, 30, was riding his bicycle north along the western side of the road, when the motorcycle crashed into him.
The driver of the motorbike, Deochan Dass, 28, Sancharrie, and the pedal cyclist all fell onto the road as a result of the impact.
An ambulance was summoned and the injured victims were rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention.
Sancharrie, however, succumbed to his injuries around 7:35 hrs while receiving treatment. Dass and the pedal cyclist remain in a serious condition.
Investigations are ongoing.
