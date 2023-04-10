Latest update April 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man hospitalized after chops to head

Apr 10, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Unity East Coast Demerara (ECD) man is now hospitalized after he was chopped to his head on Saturday night by another man.

Chaotic scenes at unity after the chopping

Chaotic scenes at unity after the chopping

The victim was attacked while he and a friend were riding along a road at Mosquito Hall, Unity, ECD on an electric scooter.

Kaieteur News understands that the attacker apparently went beserk with a cutlass in his hand. The suspect allegedly pushed the men off the scooter and began beating them. Before chopping the victim to the head, he also bit his friend multiple times about the body.

The police were called in and the victim and his friend were rushed to the city hospital.

It is unclear what led to the chopping but police suspect that it might have stemmed from a drunken brawl between neighbours.

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo’s 5th project will tie us like donkeys to bray and die.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

The Golden Child! – Raekwon Noel bags five gold medals in Curaçao

The Golden Child! – Raekwon Noel bags five gold medals in Curaçao

Apr 10, 2023

Kaieteur News – Raekwon Noel performance at this year’s Aquatics Championship will go down in the annals of Guyana’s swimming history and that of the event which started in 1985. After...
Read More
Javelin Gold for Anisha Gibbons, 3000m silver for Attoya Harvey

Javelin Gold for Anisha Gibbons, 3000m silver for...

Apr 10, 2023

The 2nd Annual Mahaica Softball Cricket Cup is slated for April 16th

The 2nd Annual Mahaica Softball Cricket Cup is...

Apr 10, 2023

Mathura shines with ball, Balgobin hits century as Everest CC suffer mixed fortunes

Mathura shines with ball, Balgobin hits century...

Apr 10, 2023

Georgetown CC secures final spot with narrow win over Peter’s Hall

Georgetown CC secures final spot with narrow win...

Apr 10, 2023

Balgobin steers Mc Gill to victory over Bath

Balgobin steers Mc Gill to victory over Bath

Apr 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]