Man hospitalized after chops to head

Latest update April 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 10, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A Unity East Coast Demerara (ECD) man is now hospitalized after he was chopped to his head on Saturday night by another man.
The victim was attacked while he and a friend were riding along a road at Mosquito Hall, Unity, ECD on an electric scooter.
Kaieteur News understands that the attacker apparently went beserk with a cutlass in his hand. The suspect allegedly pushed the men off the scooter and began beating them. Before chopping the victim to the head, he also bit his friend multiple times about the body.
The police were called in and the victim and his friend were rushed to the city hospital.
It is unclear what led to the chopping but police suspect that it might have stemmed from a drunken brawl between neighbours.
Jagdeo’s 5th project will tie us like donkeys to bray and die.
Apr 10, 2023Kaieteur News – Raekwon Noel performance at this year’s Aquatics Championship will go down in the annals of Guyana’s swimming history and that of the event which started in 1985. After...
Apr 10, 2023
Apr 10, 2023
Apr 10, 2023
Apr 10, 2023
Apr 10, 2023
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana should be petitioned to order an immediate inquiry into... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]