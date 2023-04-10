Man hospitalized after chops to head

Kaieteur News – A Unity East Coast Demerara (ECD) man is now hospitalized after he was chopped to his head on Saturday night by another man.

The victim was attacked while he and a friend were riding along a road at Mosquito Hall, Unity, ECD on an electric scooter.

Kaieteur News understands that the attacker apparently went beserk with a cutlass in his hand. The suspect allegedly pushed the men off the scooter and began beating them. Before chopping the victim to the head, he also bit his friend multiple times about the body.

The police were called in and the victim and his friend were rushed to the city hospital.

It is unclear what led to the chopping but police suspect that it might have stemmed from a drunken brawl between neighbours.