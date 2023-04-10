Javelin Gold for Anisha Gibbons, 3000m silver for Attoya Harvey

– Ezekiel Newton, Tianna Springer through to today’s 200m finals

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Gold for Anisha Gibbons in the Women’s U20 Javelin and silver for Attoya Harvey in the Women’s 3000m. That was the story of Guyana’s second day at the CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas.

It was a third gold medal in consecutive CARIFTA Games for Gibbons, who has continued her reign as “Queen of Javelin” at the Caribbean’s most prestigious youth and junior track and field championship.

Gibbons won the U17 category in 2019, followed by the U20 event in 2022, and this time around the New Mexico Junior College student-athlete launched her Javelin for a distance of 47.96 metres, easily winning the event.

It was Gibbons’ first throw of the competition, and it was good enough and better than French Guiana’s Korann Colet (45.32m) and Vanessa Sawyer (43.37m) of the Bahamas.

The 19-year-old Gibbons holds Guyana’s National Record in the Javelin, along with the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) record after throwing a winning distance of 51.27m in March, which is also her Personal Best.

It was the brightest moment for Guyana on Day Two of the CARIFTA Games at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in The Bahamas as the country ended the second day with a top-of-the-podium finish and a silver, pushing its overall tally to five medals – two gold (Gibbons and Tianna Springer), two silver (Harvey and Javon Roberts) and one bronze (Seon Booker).

Harvey ran a clinical race and was hoping to better her performance last year, where she had also finished second.

However, Jamaica’s Kaydeen Johnson had other plans and pulled away from Harvey with about 100 metres to the finish, crossing the line in ten minutes 41.11s (10:41.11), while the Guyanese settled for second place with 10:45.74. Third place went to Akaya Lightbourne of the Bahamas (10:51.79).

Meanwhile, Tianna Springer, who would forever be remembered for her magical performance to earn her a gold medal in the Girl’s U17 400m on opening day, advanced to the finals of today’s girls’ U17 200m.

Springer sprinted to a time of 24.27s in her Heat and returned in the semi-finals to clock 24.37s, putting her in a position to contest for a sprint double.

Ezekiel Newton, who suffered a false start in the semi-finals of the U20 100m, returned yesterday to finish second in his 200m semi-finals after running 21.52s. He will compete in today’s U20 Men’s 200m finals.

At the 2022 games in Jamaica, Guyana ended their participation with seven medals– two gold, three silver, and two bronze – while finishing fifth in the medal standings behind Trinidad and Tobago (23), British Virgin Islands (7), The Bahamas (17) and Jamaica (92).