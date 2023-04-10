If yuh good enough, yuh gan get spot

Kaieteur News – Back in de old days, de country did short of good athletes and so somebody had an idea dat dem should look in de prison fuh good athletes.

Dem send out a talent scout to a prison which was surrounded by a high wall. De scout tell de prisoners dem looking fuh people who could represent de country in high jumping.

De fuss prisoner tell de scout how he can jump 3 feet high. De scout tell de warden fuh increase de man rations three times and keep him healthy.

De second prisoner tell de scout how he can jump four feet high. De scout tell de warden fuh increase de man rations four times and keep him healthy.

De third prisoner tell de scout how he can jump eight feet high. De scout tell de warden fuh lock up de third prisoner because he can jump over de prison walls.

Dem Guyana athletes nah jumping off nothing as yet, but de Golden Arrowhead flying high in de Bahamas.

Nuff people happy dat Guyana copping medals at the CARIFTA Games. But nuff people asking what plans are in store to ensure dat these young athletes can transition to de Big League?

It is one thing to do well at the de junior level and at regional championships. But is another thing to use that talent and ability to reach world class standards.

Making that leap requires careful planning, and sound management of our athletes. And some people already asking how dese young people gan develop if dem stay in Guyana.

Dem pointing to Jamaica wah does produce world and olympic champions by de quarter dozens every four years. Many of dem does go and train on the collegiate and university circuits in de United States.

But Guyana nah gat to worry. If yuh good enough, yuh gan mek it. If yuh good enough, dem talent scouts fuh dem universities gan spot yuh. So what is important is dat we develop we local athletes locally and den hope dat dem get spot by dem foreign countries where they can be exposed to better training.

Talk half. Leff half.