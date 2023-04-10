Latest update April 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Huge hole on $6B Sheriff/Mandela road damaging vehicles

Apr 10, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Multiple vehicles are reportedly being damaged by a huge hole located a few metres away from Duncan Street along the newly built US$31M ($6.5B) Sheriff/ Mandela road.

The damaged pitbull bus left at side of the road after falling into a hole on Sheriff Street

Damaged section of the Sheriff/Mandela road

A tyre placed on the road to warn drivers of the hole on Sherriff Street.

On Sunday, motorists were forced to place a tyre in front of the hole to warn drivers after a pitbull bus fell into the hole, during the early morning hours.  The bus was reportedly badly damaged and could not continue its journey. It had to be pulled out and pushed to the side of the road. In fact, the driver was forced to leave it there and call another vehicle to transport his passengers and some equipment he had on board.

 

Residents living close to the damaged section of the road said that the pitbull bus is just one of many vehicles that frequently fall into the hole on a daily basis.

“The noise it makes when vehicles fall in, especially at nights when there is not much traffic, jumps you out of your sleep”, one woman said.

The residents added too that mere hours before the bus fell in, two other vehicles, one of them a police vehicle, were also damaged by the hole.

“It has also caused few accidents that could have ended fatally as well” another resident related. During a visit to the area Kaieteur News was shown markings of accidents that have taken place close at the damaged section and according to the residents, most of them were caused by drivers suddenly swerving away from the hole, in a bid to avoid damaging their vehicles.

Kaieteur News understands that the hole has been there for over a year. Repairs were done but somehow that section of the road would always get damaged again.

The Sheriff/Mandela road was built by Chinese Contractor, Sinohydro Corporation Limited with a US$31M IDB loan. Construction began in 2018, but the project was plagued with many setbacks with one of them being the company’s non-compliance with health, safety, and traffic management standards.

As result of its non-compliance, the IDB had ceased funding until the Chinese contractor started to comply with the required standards.  The road was finally completed late last year but not before several defects had to be corrected by the Sinohydro.

 

 

