Grimmond leads Berbice to 2023 Senior Women’s Inter County Super50 title

Kaieteur News – The final match of the 2023 Women’s Senior Inter County Super50 cricket tournament between the Berbice Women and Demerara Women at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda, yesterday was a one-sided affair. Berbice Women continued their good form defeating the Demerara Women by nine wickets to lift the Super50 title.

Realeana Grimmond was awarded Player of the Match for her 2-11 and unbeaten 29 runs, as well as a supportive 3-5 from Omadevi Matadin and 2-11 from Sheneta Grimmond led their side to a convincing nine-wicket win over the Demerara Women.

It was a wonderful day for cricket; sizzling heat and a hard pitch. Demerara won the toss and decided to bat first. Demerara’s top order Naomi Barkoye and Anita Hendricks found it hard to score at the top as Realeana Grimmond made early inroads into the Demerara innings. Realeana Grimmond had an exceptional start for the Berbice side, picking up both of Demerara’s opening batters without scoring, after eight overs Demerara were already in trouble at 19-2.

However, Tilleya Madramootoo and Sarah Amin remained calm as they looked to stabilize the Demerara innings, together they put on a brief partnership of 15 runs before Amin was bowled by Plaffiana Millington for 13 runs. They lost another wicket (Kaysia Schultz) as the Berbice bowlers took control of the match at 35-4. Lynda Slyvan and Madramootoo added ten runs to the total before Slyvan departed in the twenty-second over with Demerara 45-5.

Demerara batting never recovered as Madramootoo got out LBW to Omadevi Matadin for a gritty 21 runs. Demerara plunged further into trouble losing both Rushell Roberts and Neema Singh within a space of five balls, Demerara now 54-8. Matadin came back and struck again in the thirty-second over to claim her third scalp in the match, while Ashmini Munisar took a decent return catch shortly after to close off the innings. Demerara dismissed for paltry 58 runs in 32.3 overs.

In reply, Realeana Grimmond and Marian Samaroo laid a good foundation for the Berbice side as they moved closer to the Super 50 title. Samaroo contributed 11 runs to the opening partnership before she was undone by Nyia Latchman.

At this time, Berbice Women held their composure, 28 runs away from the small target. Grimmond played an anchor role at the top of the order. At the fall of the wicket Berbice 31-1; Katana Mentore joined Grimmond at the crease in the ninth over to see their side over the line; reaching 60-1 in just 15.3 overs. Latchman finished with 1-13 from five overs.

Guyana Cricket Board representatives held a brief presentation ceremony to ‘bring the curtains down’ on the 2023 competition. Malteenoes U19 batter Tilleya Madramootoo received the Most Runs award, Berbice captain Ashmini Munisar won the Most Wickets award and also the championship trophy as they wrapped up superb run at 2023 Senior Women’s inter county Super50 cricket tournament.