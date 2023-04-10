Latest update April 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Georgetown CC secures final spot with narrow win over Peter's Hall

Apr 10, 2023

– Transport SC demolish Everest to fortify play-off spot against Bel-Air Rubis

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Government of Guyana (GOG) Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), Under-19 Inter-Club Super-50 Tournament 2023, continued on Saturday, April 8, 2023, with wins for Transport SC and Georgetown CC.

Summary Scores:

Transport record 8-wicket win over Everest

Mavendra Dindyal

Transport snatched an easy win against Everest at home after easing to 50-2 in pursuit of the 49 all-out Everest posted.

Shiloh Adams hit an unbeaten 29 to lead Transport in their batting, as the Everest bowlers toiled.

Earlier, Everest were reduced to rubbles after posting 49 after exceptional bowling from Nene (3-7), Riad Latiff (3-10), and Shaquan Walters (2-7), having good performances with the leather.

GCC best Queens College by 8 runs

Siloh Adams

Devin Roopnarine

Batting first, GCC piled on 267 after Mavendra Dindyal stroked a classy 91 with 10 fours and 3 sixes. Zachary Jodah hit a good 62 in support.

 

Queens College then made 245 with F. Narine scoring 38 and Z. Mohammed hitting 32 down the order.

The Bowling for GCC was shared between Dindyal (2-36), Rovaldo Phillips (3-53), and Jodah (2-37), who ran through the batting opposition for a clean win.

Yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, BeL-Air Rubis faced Transport SC in the sole Play-Off match.

The winner of the Play-off will clash with the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), in the Demerara Final on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 0930 hours at the Queens College ground.

 

 

