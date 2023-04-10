Balgobin steers Mc Gill to victory over Bath

Kaieteur News – Sachin Balgobin struck a fine half century to guide Mc Gill of West Demerara to a four-wicket win over host Bath when the teams collided in a 40-over fixture recently.

Batting first, Bath made 184 all out in 34.3 overs. M. Singh scored 43, G. Gossai 29 and N. Gossai 22. A. Razack bagged five wickets and G. Puran had four.

Mc Gill responded with 188-6 in 23.1 overs. Sachin Balgobin made 70 and S. Persaud 49. C. Baldeo took three wickets.