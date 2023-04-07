Latest update April 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

When we gan get a government press conference?

Apr 07, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Is how much press conference de Vee Pee gan be calling in de capacity as General Secretary of de Pee Pee Pee? Dem boys can’t stop count de number of party press conference dat calling. It more dan de press conferences dat de Prezzie holding.

Dem reporter should be keeping dem fingers cross though.  Dem still waiting fuh de press conference in de capacity as de person responsible for de oil sector. Because de reporter gat nuff questions fuh ask.

Dem nah too excited fuh hear no cuss out of de Hay Eff Cee, de Pee N Cee or de Waterfall boss man. Dem tired of hearing about dem parties. Dem wan ask question about de audit report and de field development plans and de full liability insurance coverage. But dem can’t ask dat at a party press conference.

Dat is why is only a handful of reporters turn up yesterday to hear de usual buse out of de Opposition and de waterfall newspaper. Dem reporter nah gat time fuh silliness. So dem nah going to Freedumb House fuh hear about party matters.

But what gat dem boys’ antennas up is how a whole set of people come down from New Amsterdam to meet with a party official. But dem boy want fuh know how come de meeting keep in a government building. Dem boys know dat de Freedumb House in New Amsterdam did undergo major renovations. And so dem boys wan know how come all dese people travel all dis distance and how dem doing party talks in a state-owned building.

Talk half. Leff half!

