VP Jagdeo uses party press conference to attack media houses

– single out GPA Head of, KN Publisher for abuse

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – In what appears to be a return to his old ways, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday used a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) press conference to attack the independent media here and singled out Publisher of the Kaieteur News Glenn Lall and the President of the Guyana Press Association for his abuse.

Jagdeo who is notorious for calling reporters vultures and carrion crow when he was president, continued a pattern of singling out media personality here for his attacks. Only last week reporters attached to this newspaper were subjected to taunts and bullying at a Presidential press conference, where PPP/C supporters were present. Those actions were roundly condemned by the GPA, President Nazima Raghubir. She said, “It boggles my mind that we are back to this type of environment where I feel like if the President wanted to make a statement among his supporters, he could have made the statement and invited the media to (cover) the statement. I don’t think that was the place for a press conference. Then again, the powers that be would come out and say it’s their right to hold a press conference and what not and we have been saying that they are not holding press conferences.”

Raghubir noted that if the government and President in particular wish to engage the media, it must be in an environment that is both conducive and professional. Contrary to that, she said what occurred at Leonora was a demonstration of no regard for the media.

“There is just a push to have this one-way conversation and it is embarrassing because the President started off his campaign in 2020 talking about accountability and transparency and to this date, he is yet to have a Cabinet Secretary to host Post Cabinet Press Briefings to be held to that accountability and transparency standard,” the GPA President pointed out.

Jagdeo has failed to host a promised press conference dealing with national issues but has found the time to attack the media at three consecutive PPP/C press conferences held at the party’s headquarters, Freedom House. Commenting on the attacks Mr. Lall said: “At almost every press conference over the years, Jagdeo would use it to cuss down Kaieteur News. He cannot stomach the truth. He will not distract the media from doing its work”. Lall stated. The KN publisher pointed out that Jagdeo told the media at the first party press conference held in his capacity as General Secretary of the PPP/C, that he will not be “entertaining questions outside of party issues” but had promised to host another one the following week to deal with national issues.

“At his second party press conference, he still did not do this. Aware that the most of the frontline reporters covering the oil sector were not at the second press conference, he chose to open the floor, inviting questions outside of party matters. That is the game Jagdeo is playing with this nation” Lall said. “He then held the third press conference at Freedom House and having seen that again, the frontline reporters were not there, he chose to speak on certain national issues. This is the game Jagdeo playing with our future. All he is concerned about is his party and votes rather than securing our future with the vast amount of resources unearthed in this country,” continued Lall before adding “I will be looking and waiting to see when he will host his promised press conference to deal with national interests”.

It should be noted, however, that since Jagdeo started hosting party press conferences three weeks ago, he has been using the platform to attack the media-specifically two of the nation’s leading newspapers, Kaieteur News and Stabroek News – by labeling them liars and accusing some of being politically-influenced.

At his first party press conference held on March 23 last, Jagdeo accused Stabroek News of publishing an editorial that was not factual and when a Kaieteur News reporter asked him if his party would support the release of oil company’s expenditure to the public for scrutiny he responded, “Which media house you from?…Kaieteur of course, Kaieteur I am not dealing with that again. You have this obsession and the lies y’all keep telling every day on this sector.”

The following week on March 30, Jagdeo attacked the media house again when asked questions on the oil and gas sector. While responding to one of the questions posed, he was sure to mention, “The newspapers lies on a daily basis. Last week, I even mentioned this every single headline is distorted”.

The attack did not end there. The KN reporter tried to ask one last question about the “Payara and Yellowtail project audits” before he ended his party’s press conference and his response was “I don’t trust you when you quote Vic (Guyana’s Natural Resources Minister), I do not trust Kaieteur News to quote Vic” and refused to say anything further.

Jagdeo hosted his third party press conference, on Thursday and continued his attack on the media. Not only did he attack Kaieteur News and Stabroek News but also accused the President of Guyana Press Association (GPA), Nazima Raghubir of being politically affiliated. His accusations came after the GPA issued a statement about reporters being intimidated by PPP/C supporters.