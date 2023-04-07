Sponsors show significant support for potential greatest Rodeo

Kaieteur News – The Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo has evolved to become an important annual event on the national calendar, attracting mainly three segments of people: Rupununi communities, Coast landers (Guyanese & ex-pats) and tourists from neighbouring Brazil.

It is the biggest event on the calendar for the Rupununi Region and a peak for businesses in the region. It is expected to draw the largest turnout in the last decade, with Lethem already booked out and packed with coast landers who have had to take up residence in neighbouring Brazil.

The event is a major economic boost for the Rupununi region and highlights the unique lifestyle of the villagers. The rodeo in region 9 at Tabatinga is nothing short of a celebration, with rodeo competitions, music, food and other festivities.

This year, the event has seen unprecedented support from corporate Guyana and the Government of Guyana through its ministries. We are grateful for their commitment to helping us create a memorable event for all involved.

The coordinating team RLPA and the Rodeo Committee wishes to recognise and thank their partners and sponsors for being a part of Rupununi Rodeo 2023. This year they have focused on garnering sponsorship to revamp and develop the ground so that the animals, vaqueros, and visitors will be much more comfortable.

Sponsorship Manager – Maria Munroe indicated the cost for the infrastructural work is exceptionally high, but thanks to our partners/sponsors who have invested not to gain recognition but saw this as Corporate Social Responsibility.

I am heartened by the positivity of all the businesses and ministries that said yes immediately. Companies unable to come on board this year have pledged their support next year, and this year’s sponsors have committed to supporting in a much larger way in the future. Through the Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI), Ministry of Tourism and Amerindian Affairs, the Government of Guyana contributed one million dollars, respectively.

Corporate Giant Demerara Distillers Limited, under its El Dorado Rums brand, has partnered with us as one of our Gold Sponsors and long-standing partner, DIGICEL. Our silver sponsors are the Ministry of Natural Resources and first-timer Frontier Pharmacy.

Frontier Pharmacy has already pledged its support in writing for the next three years. Our BRONZE sponsors are Superbet, Banks DIH, GTT and Team Mohamed’s. Our bronze sponsors have all expressed their continued support for next year more extensively. We have 14 main events sponsored by businesses within Lethem and Georgetown, namely Trans Guyana, GBTI and Republic Bank.

Through this event, the Rupununi Livestock Producers Association (RLPA) is committed to celebrating the people, animals, land, and values that make up the Rupununi.

Guyana, we are ready to show you a grand time, come April 8th and 9th, Rodeo 2023 ‘Dust ‘Til Dawn.’