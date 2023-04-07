Regions Two & Four copped top spots at National STEAM Fair

Kaieteur News – When the curtains came down on Wednesday at the National Science Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) fair, it was revealed by the Ministry of Education that Regions Four and Two have emerged as winners at this year’s event.

In a statement from the Education Ministry, it was stated that Region Two emerged as the overall champion district in the Primary category, while Region Four copped the overall prize in the Secondary category.

This year, the National STEAM fair returned after a five-year hiatus and was held at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), Turkeyen for three days (Monday to Wednesday). At the CPCE compound, over 177 projects were presented for judging by schools from across the 11 education districts.

On Tuesday, Kaieteur News visited the various booths and interacted with students of Abram Zuil Secondary of Region Two, Hampton Court Primary of Region Two and No.67 Nursery who elaborated the concept of their projects in this year’s fair.

Explaining how her school’s project can impact people lives if implemented was Tahira Baksh, a Grade Five student of Hampton Court Primary.

Her school’s project which falls under the Environmental Science category was dubbed ‘Producing an alternative source of power from discharged materials,’ at which they used a wind turbine to demonstrate how it turns wind energy to electricity. “This is the wind turbine and it’s used for generating electricity in an inexpensive way. So the wind blows causing the blades in the turbine to rotate and that generates AC current also known as alternative current. The alternative current goes through the wires to the rectifier. The rectifier converts AC current to DC current also known as direct current. The direct current runs through the wire to charge the battery up to 12 volts and the 12 volted batteries is connected to the inverter, the inverter builds up the voltage up to 110 volts and converts DC current back to AC current. The inverter is connected to power strip which you can charge and power multiple devices and appliances that are 110 volts,” she explained.

When asked what led her school to pursue this project, little Baksh related that “because we know that a lot of people get trouble with electricity bills that are very high,” so she mentioned that their project can be a solution to that.

Meanwhile, explaining Abram Zuil’s project was Gesha Ramkellawan. She said, “Our project is based on getting rid of carbon dioxide from the air and using it to produce dry ice. The reason we were so invested in this project is because it gives us a chance to reduce air pollution and also create something that would be beneficial for the country.”

Explaining how the project works, she said, “When factory burn fossil fuel, it releases carbon in the air, we don’t want that so what we are doing is capturing the carbon directly from the factory…”

Eshan Deen, of No.67 Nursery School explaining his school project stated, “My project is about the green initiative, the green initiative is steps everyone must take to protect our environment. Plant more trees, don’t cut down trees because trees give us oxygen and we need oxygen to breathe.” He continued, “The carbon dioxide from us goes to the trees and make the air purer.”