Over $1.3 M stolen from Fort Ordinance NDC by armed men

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an alleged robbery under arms committed on the Fort Ordinance Neighbourhood Democratic Council in Region 6, Berbice on Wednesday.

Police said the robbery took place at approximately 02:15hrs by two unidentifiable males that were armed with handguns. The men carted off with over $1.3M in cash which were payments for part-time workers, stipends for councillors and rates and taxes collected.

The security guard on duty at the time of the robbery, Chola Panday told police that he was in the guard hut situated in the compound of the NDC. He said he heard a loud knocking at the gate and when he ventured out of his hut, he was confronted by the two men who were masked, dressed in dark clothing, and armed with a handgun each.

He said one of the gunmen held him at gunpoint while the other broke into the NDC and gained access to the overseer’s office by breaking the hasp and staple. The perpetrator broke into the canister located in the said office where the monies were kept with other valuables. They took the cash, the keys to a tractor and a chequebook. The men then escaped on their bicycles (blue and black in colour).

Meanwhile, according to the NDC’s Chairman Roy Jafarally, he was told by the former Overseer that lives next door that he had just arrived from the airport and spoke with the security guard before heading over to his house. He said he heard a loud banging shortly after but became scared and waited for a bit. He subsequently ventured over to the NDC and was informed by the guard that the NDC was just robbed. “…after he went over to the NDC, he was told by the guard that a gunman had him inside of the guard hut and one went upstairs, and he subsequently called the overseer and the police…” Jafarally said.

Upon the arrival of the NDC Overseer, she discovered the cash and the other items stolen, Jafarally said. “She found that the canister with the money, chequebook, and keys for our tractor was all gone missing. The front door had a hasp and staple and that was wrenched out, the bandit went in and according to the guard, it was two of them on bicycles.

One had a gun and had him inside the guard hut and the other one went upstairs, wrenched out the hasp and staple, went into the overseer’s office and broke open the canister and took the contents.” The NDC Chairman disclosed. He further stated that the considerable sum of money was collected on Wednesday to be dispersed yesterday morning at 9:00 am to the part-time workers. Jafarally revealed that $1.2M in cash (part-time workers’ salaries) was collected yesterday Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and was to be paid out this morning at 9:00 am to the workers. He also disclosed that approximately $141,000 in taxes and stipend for councillors were also stolen from the canister. Staff members were questioned by the police as the investigation continues.