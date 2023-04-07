Mother caught stealing toothpaste, soap from store

Latest update April 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A mother was reportedly caught on Wednesday stealing Colgate toothpaste, soap and other personal items from a Supermarket at Farm, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Security cameras showed that woman picked up food items in her shopping basket while stashing the stolen items in a black plastic bag.
Kaieteur News understands that the mother paid for the items in her basket but attempted to escape with the stolen items in the plastic bag.
She was detained by the store’s security personnel.
