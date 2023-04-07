GWI ‘hat-it-up’ during Easter scavenger hunt

Latest update April 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) on Thursday capped their work week with a scavenger hunt at the company’s Shelterbelt location, ahead of the Easter holiday on Monday.
The fun-filled competition saw maximum participation from employees of various departments, who boisterously tried to out compete each other to locate clues concealed at different locations at the GWI headquarters and to most artfully design a hat.
“The search was hectic. It saw the employees scurrying from top to bottom of all the buildings at Shelterbelt, searching every nook and cranny to locate colour-coded clues and when this exercise was completed, they quickly rushed to design a hat that will capture the hearts of the judges,” GWI said in a statement.
In the end, all the ‘hats in the ring’ were outstanding but the Information Technology Department emerged as champion, followed the Corporate Services and the Human Resources departments. Corporate Services also won the prize for Best Team Building Capacity while employees of the Human Resources Department walked away with the prize for Most Organized Team.
Jagdeo’s 5th project will tie us like donkeys to bray and die.
Apr 07, 2023Kaieteur News – The much anticipated final of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Development League between Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Football Club and Fruta Conquerors Football...
Apr 07, 2023
Apr 07, 2023
Apr 07, 2023
Apr 07, 2023
Apr 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – Good Friday is a Christian holiday which marks the death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion some two thousand... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Efforts by small states to seek justice for damage and existential threats... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]