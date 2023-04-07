GWI ‘hat-it-up’ during Easter scavenger hunt

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) on Thursday capped their work week with a scavenger hunt at the company’s Shelterbelt location, ahead of the Easter holiday on Monday.

The fun-filled competition saw maximum participation from employees of various departments, who boisterously tried to out compete each other to locate clues concealed at different locations at the GWI headquarters and to most artfully design a hat.

“The search was hectic. It saw the employees scurrying from top to bottom of all the buildings at Shelterbelt, searching every nook and cranny to locate colour-coded clues and when this exercise was completed, they quickly rushed to design a hat that will capture the hearts of the judges,” GWI said in a statement.

In the end, all the ‘hats in the ring’ were outstanding but the Information Technology Department emerged as champion, followed the Corporate Services and the Human Resources departments. Corporate Services also won the prize for Best Team Building Capacity while employees of the Human Resources Department walked away with the prize for Most Organized Team.