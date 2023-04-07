Latest update April 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

GWI ‘hat-it-up’ during Easter scavenger hunt

Apr 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) on Thursday capped their work week with a scavenger hunt at the company’s Shelterbelt location, ahead of the Easter holiday on Monday.

The fun-filled competition saw maximum participation from employees of various departments, who boisterously tried to out compete each other to locate clues concealed at different locations at the GWI headquarters and to most artfully design a hat.

Employees of the Human Resources Department with their prizes

Employees of the Human Resources Department with their prizes

“The search was hectic. It saw the employees scurrying from top to bottom of all the buildings at Shelterbelt, searching every nook and cranny to locate colour-coded clues and when this exercise was completed, they quickly rushed to design a hat that will capture the hearts of the judges,” GWI said in a statement.

Executive Director of Corporate Services/Company Secretary, Nigel Niles (third left) with colleagues of his department proudly display their prizes

Executive Director of Corporate Services/Company Secretary, Nigel Niles (third left) with colleagues of his department proudly display their prizes

In the end, all the ‘hats in the ring’ were outstanding but the Information Technology Department emerged as champion, followed the Corporate Services and the Human Resources departments. Corporate Services also won the prize for Best Team Building Capacity while employees of the Human Resources Department walked away with the prize for Most Organized Team.

An employee of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) showcases an Easter hat during a scavenger hunt at the company’s Shelterbelt location.

An employee of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) showcases an Easter hat during a scavenger hunt at the company's Shelterbelt location.

