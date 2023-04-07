Guyana stun Jamaica to record first win

CWI Rising Stars U-15 Championship…

Kaieteur News – Guyana pulled off a miraculous one-run win in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship on Thursday, when they faced Jamaica at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North South, Antigua.

They took first strike and were dismissed for 121 in 42.2 overs of the allotted 50 overs, as Romario Ramdeholl led the way with a monumental effort of an unbeaten 54 from 123 deliveries.

In Jamaica’s reply, they were halted on 14-0 in three overs when rain intervened for over an hour, which caused the Duckworth/Lewis method to revise the target. Jamaica’s new target was 97 from 33 overs.

However, a tidy bowling effort saw Guyana restrict the opposition to 96 in 32.1 overs to record their first win in two matches.

Tyson Gordon (23) was Jamaica’s top scorer and he was supported by Joel Williams (19 not out) and Demarco Scott (16), the only other batsmen to enter double figures, but their efforts proved futile as Dhanesh Persaud and captain, Dave Mohabir, claimed two wickets each while Shain Prince and Adrian Hetmyer both picked up a wicket.

Guyana were also tidy in the field as the other four wickets were effected by runouts.

Earlier in the day, apart from lower order batsman Sohail Mohamed’s score of 10, no other batsman got into double figures for Guyana as number three batsman, Ramdeholl, tried valiantly to weather the storm while his team mates crumbled at the other end.

Extras was the second highest scorer of the innings with a tally of 28.

For the Jamaicans, Nicoli McKenzie was the pick of the bowlers with 4-25 from eight overs, Demarco Scott supported well with 3-21 from 10 overs while Adrian Silvera and Jahdae Moore both claimed a wicket each.

Meanwhile, the tournament continues tomorrow, April 8, from 9:30hrs as Guyana face Windward Islands, T&T oppose Barbados and Leeward Islands tackle Jamaica.

In Guyana’s opening match against Trinidad & Tobago at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Tuesday last, the latter recorded a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Guyana, who were dismissed for 75. In reply, T&T cruised to 76-3 off 15.3 overs. The top bowlers for the victorious side were Yasir Deen with 3-8 and Darrius Batoosingh with 3-10.