GDF girls romp to GFF Women’s League title with 3-1 win over Fruta Conquerors FC

Kaieteur News – The much anticipated final of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Development League between Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Football Club and Fruta Conquerors Football Club at the Eve Leary Sports Club ground lived up to expectations.
GDF FC defeated the Fruta girls 3-1 in fantastic finals in front of scores of supporters. The Fruta Conquerors female’s looked a good unit in the first half besides the very costly mistake in the sixth minute of the game. Fruta Conquerors FC give GDF girls the upper hand; after their forward Jessica Teasdate played a clumsy ball back to the goalkeeper, the ball eventually rolling into the net to give GDF FC a1-0 lead. Teasdate ‘paid her dues’ 16 minutes later as the vibrant Fruta Conquers side were rewarded a penalty in the 22nd minute. Teasdate however made no mistake hitting into the back of the net to level the score 1-1.
Despite a breach of defence moments later, Fruta Conquerors goalkeeper managed to deny GDF an easy opportunity with a brilliant save. GDF later took the second half lead when Abioce Yearwood forced one through to the back of the net to put GDF in a commanding position at 2-1.
Fruta Conquerors girls had a few attempts at GDF’s goal that were denied by the keeper as Cloella Dublin later netted GDF FC third goal, 13 minutes before the end of regulation time to seal a 3-1 victory, as GDF football Club roared to the 2023 Women’s league title.
Meanwhile, the third place playoff was a one-sided affair between Guyana Police Force (GPF) Football Club and Pakuri Jaguars Football Club. GPF FC held Pakuri Jaguars FC to a heavy defeat as Lakeisha Williams and Fiona Benjamin both mustered match winning hat-tricks (21″, 47″, 47″) and (20″, 51″, 56″) respectively. While Shontel Greene and Tandi Smith scored one goal each to help GPF girls to an 8-0 demolition over the Pakuri Jaguars FC.
GPF girl’s ravaged Pakuri Jaguars FC defence; commanding most of the possession, scoring three goals in the first 45 minutes against a solid Pakuri defence during the first 20 minutes of play before Fiona Benjamin bore the net to register the first goal. Lakeisha Williams scored her first goal; through an almost nothing passage between Pakuri Jags goalkeeper and the near post to send GPF FC 2-0.
GPF followed with another goal from Tandi Smith. Smith receiving a long pass from the center as she rifled home GPF’s third to increase their lead to 3-0 at half time.
The second half produced another five goals. Lakeisha Williams with only two minutes into the second half made Pakuri Jaguars defenders paid for their mistakes. Williams, who found herself in the receiving end of a major ordeal as she received a loose ball inside eighteen-yard box. She made no mistake to centering home GPF’s fourth goal at the 47th minute, a minute later she hit the back of the net for the third time of the evening to cop the first hat trick of the match. Fiona Benjamin came back in the 51st and 56th minute to register her third goal. Shontel Greene also joined in the fun picking up her first goal in the 63rd minute to wrap up an 8-0 victory to take third place spot at the end of the GFF Women’s Development League championship.
Players were presented with first, second and third place medals as well as championship trophy at the closing ceremony. Ruth George copped the Best Goalkeeper award, Juliani Trim got the Most Goals award and Glendy Lewis walked away with the MVP award.
