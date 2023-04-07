Latest update April 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream & Qualitea Café Cup Golf Tourney set for tomorrow

Apr 07, 2023 Sports

…150k in prizes to be won

Kaieteur News – Tomorrow, Saturday, the Lusignan Golf Club will come alive as they prepare to host the third annual Bruster’s Real Ice Cream & Qualitea Café Cup Golf Tournament. The action will tee off at 11:00 hrs and the format will be medal play over 18 holes in two (2) flights and shotgun start. The two (2) flights are: 0-16 handicap and 17-36 handicap. (Subject to Change)

LGC Captain Videsh Persaud receives the sponsorship cheque from a Bruster’s staff in the presence of Director of Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Paton George and LGC Secretary Chet Bowling.

The annual spectacle will see up to $150,000 in prizes up for grabs. There will be prizes for

Best Net in each Flight (1st – 3rd), Overall Best Net and Overall Best Gross.

The Nearest to Flag Competition will commence after the completion of the tournament on the 19th hole as will the Longest Drive Competition.

All participants are advised to contact the club’s manager on the day of the tournament to collect their scorecards, pay their tournament fees and proceed to their allocated tee boxes to begin play at 11:00hrs. Once on their respective tee boxes, players must await the sounding of the horn or siren as indication to begin teeing off.

Presentation of prizes will be held at the completion of the tournament at approx. 5:30pm.

All trophies will be complemented with a Bruster’s product. The presentation ceremony was held at Bruster’s Store new store at MovieTown Mall. They will feature a wide variety of ground coffees and bush teas along with Bruster’s ice cream, breakfast, lunch and dinner.

